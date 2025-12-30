Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
la liga
Comments

Kylian Mbappe reaches 2025 milestone only Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema ever touched: Star breaks into Real Madrid’s most exclusive goalscoring circle

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo (left), Kylian Mbappe (center), and Karim Benzema (right)
© David Ramos & Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left), Kylian Mbappe (center), and Karim Benzema (right)

Kylian Mbappe’s arrival at Real Madrid was always going to be measured against impossible standards. At a club where Cristiano Ronaldo redefined scoring, and Karim Benzema authored one of the most iconic late-career peaks in modern soccer, numbers alone are never enough. Context, efficiency, and historical weight matter just as much. And yet, midway through the 2025-26 season, Mbappe has already forced his way into a conversation reserved for only the most elite finishers to ever wear white.

Mentioning those three stars in the same breath is nothing new. What is new is how quickly Mbappe has begun to mirror — and in some ways rival — the statistical dominance once considered untouchable at Real Madrid. This is not about hype or reputation. It is about cold, unforgiving production at a club where every goal is judged against history.

The Frenchman moved to the Bernabeu as a free agent with the weight of expectation already immense. But instead of easing into his role, the French forward exploded into the 2025-26 campaign with ruthless intent. Across all competitions, he has already scored 29 goals in just 24 matches, a return that places him among Europe’s most lethal finishers.

What makes this output truly striking is not just volume, but efficiency. Mbappe is currently averaging 1.24 goals per 90 minutes across all competitions this season. In Madrid, that number is sacred territory — the kind usually associated with one man.

The list revealed

He has officially entered the list of Real Madrid players with the highest goals-per-game ratio for a single season this century — a list almost entirely owned by Cristiano Ronaldo, with Karim Benzema as the only other name to break through.

Advertisement

The numbers tell a powerful story. Ronaldo dominates this ranking, occupying eight of the top ten seasons. Benzema’s presence comes from his Ballon d’Or-winning campaign, built on clutch moments and leadership. Mbappe, astonishingly, has inserted himself directly between them.

mbappe ronaldo benzema

Real Madrid players with highest goals-per-game ratio for single season in 21st century

Why Mbappe’s inclusion is historic

This list is not about total goals. It is about relentless efficiency. Goals per 90 minutes eliminate context: substitutions, game state, fixture congestion. What remains is pure impact.

Advertisement

Mbappe’s entry means that he is scoring at a rate comparable to peak Cristiano Ronaldo. The 26-year-old has also adapted instantly to the club’s tactical and psychological demands, and is thus delivering across all competitions, not just domestic play. Few players in modern soccer have combined pace, movement, and finishing with such consistency under Madrid’s unique pressure.

ronaldo mbappe

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe

Despite Mbappe’s remarkable numbers, the list still underlines one inescapable truth: Cristiano Ronaldo defined modern goalscoring at Real Madrid. From 2009 to 2018, the Portuguese posted season after season above one goal per 90 minutes — a level of sustained excellence that remains unmatched. His 2014-15 campaign, still narrowly ahead of Mbappe’s current rate, represents the absolute ceiling of scoring efficiency at the club. The France captain is not replacing that legacy. He is operating in its shadow — and, remarkably, holding his ground.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Saudi Pro League star Karim Benzema goes wild over Endrick’s 2026 FIFA World Cup-driven loan move to Lyon from Real Madrid with two-word reaction

Saudi Pro League star Karim Benzema goes wild over Endrick’s 2026 FIFA World Cup-driven loan move to Lyon from Real Madrid with two-word reaction

As the road to the 2026 World Cup sharpens, Karim Benzema and Endrick have suddenly found their stories intertwined once more—this time through a bold winter move that has sent shockwaves from Madrid to France.

Karim Benzema breaks silence on his future in Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League: Al-Ittihad captain drops cryptic 10-word hint

Karim Benzema breaks silence on his future in Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi Pro League: Al-Ittihad captain drops cryptic 10-word hint

As Cristiano Ronaldo continues to redefine longevity in the Gulf, Karim Benzema now finds himself at a similar crossroads — one that has sparked growing speculation about whether his journey in Saudi Arabia is nearing its final chapter.

Mbappe, Vinicius, and Bellingham still don’t know their place at Real Madrid, says club legend Benzema

Mbappe, Vinicius, and Bellingham still don’t know their place at Real Madrid, says club legend Benzema

Karim Benzema offered his assessment of Real Madrid’s current struggles, particularly regarding stars like Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, and Jude Bellingham.

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan teammate Christopher Nkunku has reportedly decided his future amid Fenerbahçe interest

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan teammate Christopher Nkunku has reportedly decided his future amid Fenerbahçe interest

Despite arriving as a major star at Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan, Christopher Nkunku has been unable to secure a regular starting role. In light of this, the Frenchman has attracted strong interest from Fenerbahçe, and he has reportedly already made a firm decision on his future.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo