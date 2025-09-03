Trending topics:
Kylian Mbappe suffers major France squad setback as star PSG teammate misses training with injury

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Kylian Mbappe of France reacts reacts during the UEFA Nations League 2025 third place match between Germany and France at Stuttgart Arena on June 08, 2025 in Stuttgart, Germany.
Kylian Mbappe of France reacts reacts during the UEFA Nations League 2025 third place match between Germany and France at Stuttgart Arena on June 08, 2025 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Kylian Mbappe is set to lead France into the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, with Les Bleus among the favorites to book their place at the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. But preparations have hit a setback, as one of his Paris Saint-Germain teammates missed training with the national team due to injury.

Drawn into Group D with Iceland, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan, France are heavy favorites to finish first and secure automatic qualification. With their opening match against Ukraine scheduled for Friday, Didier Deschamps’ squad is eager to avoid an early stumble — but could now be forced to cope without a key player.

As reported by L’Équipe, Ousmane Dembele sat out France’s training session at Clairefontaine on Tuesday. The winger scored twice in PSG’s 6-3 win over Toulouse on Saturday but also picked up a hamstring issue, leaving the pitch in the 70th minute to be replaced by Gonçalo Ramos.

After the match, Dembele played down concerns when speaking to Ligue1+: “It’s okay, it’s okay. I felt a bit of discomfort toward the end before coming off. We’ll see. I’ll have an MRI, but I don’t think it’s that serious.” Asked if it was simply a precaution, he added: “I think so. I know my hamstrings well, so we’ll see.”

Ousmane Dembélé in 2025

Ousmane Dembele looks on during the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano at Munich Football Arena on May 31, 2025.

Instead of joining the full squad, Dembele is following an individual recovery program under fitness coach Cyril Moine. With only three days before France face Ukraine at Stadion Miejski, the PSG star will need a rapid recovery to feature in their first UEFA World Cup qualifying match.

Sergio Busquets favors former Barcelona teammate over Lamine Yamal for 2025 Ballon d’Or

see also

Sergio Busquets favors former Barcelona teammate over Lamine Yamal for 2025 Ballon d’Or

France return after Nations League setback

Unlike many nations, France have yet to play their opening qualifiers, as most European teams kicked off during the June international break before the FIFA Club World Cup. Their schedule was delayed by participation in the Nations League Final Four, where Les Bleus fell short of the final.

Mbappe found the net in the semifinal against Spain, but rising star Lamine Yamal stole the spotlight and knocked France out. Now, with the captain’s armband firmly back on his arm following previous tensions with Deschamps, Mbappe will be expected to carry the team, especially if Dembele is ruled out, as France chase another World Cup berth.

