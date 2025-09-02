Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
BALLON D'OR
Comments

Lamine Yamal names two Barcelona icons he’d give the Ballon d’Or to, if he doesn’t win it

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona is presented to the fans prior to the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Como1907.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona is presented to the fans prior to the Joan Gamper Trophy match between FC Barcelona and Como1907.

In just a few weeks, the Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place in Paris, where France Football magazine will crown the best soccer player of the year. Among the top favorites is Lamine Yamal, who had a standout season with FC Barcelona. Still, he named two other stars who, in his view, also deserve the prestigious award.

“Obviously, every player wants to win the Ballon d’Or, and anyone who says they don’t is lying,” Yamal said in a recent interview with RTVE. “Being there at 18 is something to be proud of, and I hope it happens.”

Later, the Spanish winger was asked who he’d like to see win the France Football trophy in case he doesn’t receive it. Surprisingly, Lamine didn’t name any of his three Barcelona teammates who are also nominated this year—Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, and Raphinha—or any of the other finalists on the 30-man shortlist.

“Neymar and Messi,” Yamal said, unexpectedly. I’d give one to Ney, I think he deserves it. Ney back when he was playing for Barça or Paris Saint-Germain would absolutely deserve one now. I would’ve liked to see him win it. And obviously Messi, because he’s the best in history.”

Neymar and Messi playing for Barcelona.

Neymar and Messi playing for Barcelona.

Has Neymar ever won the Ballon d’Or?

Yamal’s choices, while surprising to some, make sense. He named two players he grew up watching at Barcelona—players who undoubtedly inspired his development as an athlete. In fact, this year Lamine inherited the iconic No. 10 shirt at Barcelona, worn by Messi for 13 seasons.

Advertisement
Lamine Yamal vs. Marcus Rashford: How Barcelona’s new signing’s salary compares to the 18-year-old star’s €15M deal

see also

Lamine Yamal vs. Marcus Rashford: How Barcelona’s new signing’s salary compares to the 18-year-old star’s €15M deal

When it comes to the Ballon d’Or, Messi and Neymar have had very different journeys. Messi is the all-time record holder with 8 Ballon d’Or trophies, while Neymar has never won the award. He came closest in 2015 and 2017, finishing third, and was also a top-10 finalist in both 2014 and 2016.

Yamal’s goals for club and country

Beyond the dream of winning the Ballon d’Or, Lamine Yamal made it clear that he has two main priorities in the medium term—both of them collective goals. The first is with Barcelona: “We want to win the Champions League… it’s a dream, it would be incredible.” That goal nearly became reality last season, when the team fell in the semifinals to Inter Milan.

Yamal is also optimistic about Spain’s national team. “We have a squad that can win the World Cup, although it’s not just about being the best—it’s about intensity, staying focused, giving everything we have, and that’s what we’ll try to do,” said Yamal. “Winning the World Cup is a dream for every team playing it.”

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Will Camp Nou be ready for Barcelona’s La Liga clash vs. Valencia? Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford, and Robert Lewandowski finally discover comeback date

Will Camp Nou be ready for Barcelona’s La Liga clash vs. Valencia? Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford, and Robert Lewandowski finally discover comeback date

Fans have been asking one question for months: when exactly will the team step back onto their legendary home turf?

Dressing room blow for Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Marcus Rashford: Barcelona’s major broken promise leaves star frustrated

Dressing room blow for Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, and Marcus Rashford: Barcelona’s major broken promise leaves star frustrated

Barcelona’s summer has been anything but smooth, with drama not only surrounding transfers but also the treatment of some of its brightest prospects.

Lamine Yamal fires back at Hansi Flick: Says Barcelona struggles aren’t about egos

Lamine Yamal fires back at Hansi Flick: Says Barcelona struggles aren’t about egos

At just 18 years old, Lamine Yamal has already become a star for Barcelona and Spain, starting the season with two goals and an assist in three LaLiga games.

Aymeric Laporte to rejoin Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr as FIFA rules out Athletic Bilbao transfer

Aymeric Laporte to rejoin Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr as FIFA rules out Athletic Bilbao transfer

After FIFA intervened in his move to Athletic Bilbao, Aymeric Laporte will have to return to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo