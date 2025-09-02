Lamine Yamal names two Barcelona icons he’d give the Ballon d’Or to, if he doesn’t win it

In just a few weeks, the Ballon d’Or ceremony will take place in Paris, where France Football magazine will crown the best soccer player of the year. Among the top favorites is Lamine Yamal, who had a standout season with FC Barcelona. Still, he named two other stars who, in his view, also deserve the prestigious award.

“Obviously, every player wants to win the Ballon d’Or, and anyone who says they don’t is lying,” Yamal said in a recent interview with RTVE. “Being there at 18 is something to be proud of, and I hope it happens.”

Later, the Spanish winger was asked who he’d like to see win the France Football trophy in case he doesn’t receive it. Surprisingly, Lamine didn’t name any of his three Barcelona teammates who are also nominated this year—Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, and Raphinha—or any of the other finalists on the 30-man shortlist.

“Neymar and Messi,” Yamal said, unexpectedly. “I’d give one to Ney, I think he deserves it. Ney back when he was playing for Barça or Paris Saint-Germain would absolutely deserve one now. I would’ve liked to see him win it. And obviously Messi, because he’s the best in history.”

Neymar and Messi playing for Barcelona.

Has Neymar ever won the Ballon d’Or?

Yamal’s choices, while surprising to some, make sense. He named two players he grew up watching at Barcelona—players who undoubtedly inspired his development as an athlete. In fact, this year Lamine inherited the iconic No. 10 shirt at Barcelona, worn by Messi for 13 seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lamine Yamal vs. Marcus Rashford: How Barcelona’s new signing’s salary compares to the 18-year-old star’s €15M deal

When it comes to the Ballon d’Or, Messi and Neymar have had very different journeys. Messi is the all-time record holder with 8 Ballon d’Or trophies, while Neymar has never won the award. He came closest in 2015 and 2017, finishing third, and was also a top-10 finalist in both 2014 and 2016.

Yamal’s goals for club and country

Beyond the dream of winning the Ballon d’Or, Lamine Yamal made it clear that he has two main priorities in the medium term—both of them collective goals. The first is with Barcelona: “We want to win the Champions League… it’s a dream, it would be incredible.” That goal nearly became reality last season, when the team fell in the semifinals to Inter Milan.

Yamal is also optimistic about Spain’s national team. “We have a squad that can win the World Cup, although it’s not just about being the best—it’s about intensity, staying focused, giving everything we have, and that’s what we’ll try to do,” said Yamal. “Winning the World Cup is a dream for every team playing it.”

Advertisement