Kylian Mbappe returns to Real Madrid training after forehead stitches ahead of Bayern clash

Kylian Mbappe raised concern by missing Real Madrid‘s training session on Sunday after picking up an injury against Girona on Saturday, but the Frenchman was back on the training pitch Monday, sporting stitches above his eyebrow as he prepares for the second leg against Bayern Munich.

One of the most contentious moments of last weekend’s La Liga action came during Real Madrid‘s 1-1 draw with Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu. In the 88th minute, Vitor Reis caught Mbappe with an elbow while attempting to mark him inside the box, opening a wound that caused heavy bleeding and required immediate medical attention.

Referee officials ruled the contact unintentional, declining to award a penalty, a decision that drew significant frustration from the Real Madrid camp. Mbappe was able to see the match out, but two days later he was absent from training when the squad returned to work.

In the interim, Mbappe posted a photo on his Instagram account showing him receiving medical attention on the affected area, without any caption. The update confirmed he had received three stitches above his right eyebrow.

Having been kept off the pitch on Sunday for further assessment, Mbappe was back training alongside his teammates at the Valdebebas training complex on Monday. With 39 goals in 28 appearances for Real Madrid this season, his presence will be critical as Los Blancos look to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit against Bayern Munich.

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Kylian Mbappe set to feature against Bayern Munich

With the immediate concern now behind him, Mbappe’s availability for Wednesday’s second leg against Bayern is not in doubt. However, precautions are being taken to ensure the striker does not risk aggravating the injury during the match.

According to Diario AS, while Mbappe is still experiencing some discomfort in the area, the use of a protective mask has already been ruled out. That said, the club is working internally to provide him with some form of protection to guard the affected area during the game.