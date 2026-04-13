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Endrick reportedly set to rejoin Real Madrid, partnering with Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé upfront

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Endrick of Olympique De Lyon, Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
© Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesEndrick of Olympique De Lyon, Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

After struggling for playing time under Xabi Alonso, Endrick and Real Madrid have reportedly agreed to a loan move to boost his 2026 World Cup chances with Brazil national team. Seizing this opportunity, the 19-year-old striker has thrived at Olympique Lyon. As a result, Los Blancos reportedly plan to count on his return for the 2026-27 season, joining Vinícius Jr. and Kylian Mbappé in the attacking line.

According to Mario Cortegana, via The Athletic, Real Madrid have decided to count on Endrick for the 2026–27 season. With this, the Brazilian would end his loan spell at Olympique Lyon at the end of the season, in order to become part of Los Blancos’ attacking line. Despite this, he may not be an undisputed starter, but instead earn playing time as a backup to Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappé, though with a more prominent role than in his previous spell.

With Endrick’s return reportedly decided, Los Blancos have opted not to count on Gonzalo García. Although the Spaniard impressed at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, he has not managed to secure a place in the team’s rotation. In an effort to prioritize his development, Real Madrid would look to sell him so he can gain playing time, while still maintaining control over his future through a buy-back clause, a percentage of any future sale, or a right of first refusal.

Unlike Gonzalo García, the Brazilian striker may be compatible with Vinicius and Kylian Mbappé. Having a privileged vision and creative capacity, Endrick could become a wildcard for Real Madrid’s offense. In his Ligue One tenure, he has scored three goals and contributed five assists in eleven games, proving to be differential. For that reason, he could emerge as a solid boost to the offense, as they have battled to perform this season without the Frenchman.

Olympique Lyon star Endrick, loaned by Real Madrid.

Olympique Lyon star Endrick, loaned by Real Madrid.

Endrick’s comeback may lead a Real Madrid’s offense rebuild

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Real Madrid have experienced quite inconsistent performances from several of their players. Not only Gonzalo García but also Franco Mastantuono and Rodrygo Goes have been relegated to secondary roles. Because of this, Los Blancos could take advantage of Endrick’s return to lead a rebuild of their attack, allowing some players to leave in order to maintain balance.

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In case Endrick’s arrival is confirmed, Gonzalo García would leave the team permanently, with Como 1907 in Serie A showing interest, along with clubs from England, Germany, Spain, and Portugal, according to Fabrizio Romano. Alongside him, Franco Mastantuono could seek a loan move after losing his place to Brahim Díaz and Federico Valverde in the rotation.

Rodrygo Goes seemed destined to leave Real Madrid, as he went from an undisputed starter to a rotational player. However, his ACL injury could complicate his departure, as he may look to fully recover at Los Blancos and then decide his future. Because of this, the team’s reinforcements seem likely to focus on defense and midfield, leaving only Endrick’s return as the main attacking addition for the next season.

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