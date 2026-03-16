Kylian Mbappe and other two stars are included on Real Madrid squad to face Manchester City in Champions League clash

Despite facing low expectations, Real Madrid convincingly defeated Manchester City 3–0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Rather than sitting back, they intend to extend their advantage in the second leg and prevent a comeback by Pep Guardiola’s team. To bolster their efforts, coach Álvaro Arbeloa welcomes Kylian Mbappé and two other players back to the squad after their absence in the previous match.

Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Álvaro Carreras have joined the squad, offering a crucial boost for coach Álvaro Arbeloa. The Frenchman and the Spaniard are likely to see playing time, but the Englishman faces a tougher challenge, as he did not train with the group this week. Consequently, Jude’s inclusion appears more as a morale boost for the team rather than as a reinforcement expected to log significant minutes.

Mbappé and Carreras both have the potential to see action, but their situations differ slightly. The Frenchman may only play a few minutes to avoid an injury relapse, whereas the Spaniard could start since his injury was not serious. As a result, Real Madrid coach Arbeloa might once again choose an attacking duo spearheaded by Vinícius Jr., partnering with Gonzalo García, to pressure the Citizen defenders.

Arbeloa still faces four key absentees for Real Madrid

Holding a 3-0 advantage from the first leg, Real Madrid emerge as the clear favorite to beat Manchester City in the series. Moreover, they have recovered Mbappé, Carreras, and Bellingham, providing a significant boost compared to the last game. Nonetheless, coach Álvaro Arbeloa still faces the challenge of four key absentees, forcing young academy players to complement the squad.

Kylian Mbappe #9 of Real Madrid C.F. and Vitinha #17 of Paris Saint-Germain.

Rodrygo, Dani Ceballos, Raúl Asencio, and Ferland Mendy are ruled out for Los Blancos due to injury concerns. For that reason, they have included Diego Aguado and Mario Rivas as reinforcements in the defensive line. Moreover, Manuel Ángel and César Palacios join Jorge Cesteros and Thiago Pitarch as academy reinforcements in midfield. Despite this, coach Arbeloa could maintain a similar approach to the previous match, leaving them on the bench.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Kylian Mbappé’s potential comeback vs. Manchester City may propel a dispute between Real Madrid and France

Real Madrid may need a strong defensive strategy

Although Los Blancos managed to impose themselves offensively in the first leg, they may need to maintain a solid defensive strategy. The Citizens could opt for a much more aggressive attack, as they must overturn a 3–0 deficit, taking advantage of the spaces left by Dean Huijsen in defense. For this reason, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Eduardo Camavinga could anchor the base of midfield, looking to reinforce Antonio Rüdiger.