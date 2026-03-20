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Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2026 World Cup dream safe as Portugal boss Roberto Martinez reveals injury return timeline

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Roberto Martinez.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesPortugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Roberto Martinez.

The spotlight once again falls on Cristiano Ronaldo as Roberto Martinez has provided clarity over his fitness ahead of a crucial international period. With Portugal preparing for key warm-up matches, concerns around the veteran forward’s injury have sparked widespread debate, especially given his importance to both the club and the national team setup.

Despite the uncertainty, the message from the Portugal camp remains cautiously optimistic, even as Ronaldo misses out on the upcoming fixtures. The absence raises questions, but it also reflects a broader strategy focused on long-term fitness rather than short-term risk.

Portugal will head into its upcoming friendlies against Mexico and the United States without its captain, as Ronaldo continues his recovery from a muscle injury sustained while playing for Al-Nassr. The injury, picked up at the end of February, forced the 41-year-old to undergo treatment in Madrid. As a result, he has not recovered in time to participate in the matches scheduled in North America.

These games represent the final opportunity for the Portugal national team to fine-tune preparations before the World Cup squad is finalized. Yet, the decision to leave Ronaldo out highlights a cautious approach from the coaching staff. Martinez explained the reasoning behind the squad selection and the absence of key players: “We have players who are not ready. We have Ruben Dias, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Nelson Semedo, players who are not medically fit.”

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal drops to the floor injured.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal drops to the floor injured.

Martinez reassures fans over World Cup concerns

Despite the absence, Martinez was quick to calm fears about Ronaldo’s long-term availability. The Portuguese coach made it clear that there is no risk of the forward missing the World Cup, emphasizing the minor nature of the injury. “No, he’s not in danger,” Martinez stated. “It’s a minor muscle injury.”

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He also highlighted Ronaldo’s physical condition throughout the season as a key reason for optimism: “Everything Cristiano has done physically this season shows that he’s in great shape.” These comments underline the confidence within the Portugal camp that their captain will return stronger, rather than rushing him back prematurely.

What’s more, the Selecao boss confirmed that the veteran superstar will make a full recovery within one to two weeks, putting him firmly on track for upcoming club and international commitments. This timeline suggests that the decision to exclude him from the friendlies is purely precautionary, ensuring he avoids aggravating the injury ahead of more important fixtures.

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Calculated pause, not a setback

Ultimately, Ronaldo’s absence from the upcoming friendlies is less about concern and more about careful planning. Portugal, guided by Martinez, is prioritizing long-term success over short-term risk.

With a clear recovery timeline and strong reassurance from the coaching staff, the situation appears firmly under control. As the World Cup approaches, all signs point to Ronaldo returning in time to once again lead Portugal on the biggest stage.

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