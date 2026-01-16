Trending topics:
Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappé makes key decision at Real Madrid after rushing back from knee injury reportedly to save Xabi Alonso

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappé has been Real Madrid’s standout player during the 2025-26 season and remains in the Golden Boot race, currently sitting third with 18 goals. However, after rushing back from a knee injury in a bid to help save head coach Xabi Alonso from dismissal, the French star has now taken a key decision regarding his recovery.

Bad news struck Real Madrid in late December when the club confirmed Mbappé had suffered a knee sprain, an injury expected to sideline him for three weeks until January 21. Despite that timeline, and with the team reaching the Spanish Super Cup final against FC Barcelona, Mbappé made the surprising decision to travel with the squad to Saudi Arabia and feature in the final after missing the semifinal against Atlético Madrid.

According to L’Équipe, Mbappé was fully aware that returning early carried a significant risk of aggravating the injury, but he made the decision in an effort to protect Alonso’s position. The French outlet reported that the forward believed a defeat would likely seal the coach’s fate, prompting him to gamble on his fitness and contribute, even if only briefly, as he ultimately logged just 14 minutes and was involved in the sequence that led to Frenkie de Jong’s red card.

L’Équipe also noted that Mbappé and Alonso had developed a close relationship that extended beyond soccer. Even after Alonso’s dismissal, Mbappé was among the first Real Madrid players to publicly acknowledge the coach and send a message following his departure.

xabi alonso mbappe real madrid

Kylian Mbappe and Xabi Alonso.

Mbappe now expected to miss more Real Madrid games

After pushing to return from injury, Mbappé already missed Álvaro Arbeloa’s debut as Real Madrid head coach in a shocking 3-2 Copa del Rey defeat to Albacete. With the player and club eager to avoid further complications, the forward is now expected to miss additional matches as he focuses on a full recovery.

Germany legend Klose weighs in on Messi and Mbappé’s chances to break historic World Cup goal record in 2026

see also

Germany legend Klose weighs in on Messi and Mbappé’s chances to break historic World Cup goal record in 2026

In the meantime, Mbappé will be unavailable for Saturday’s La Liga home match against Levante on Matchday 20. He is also considered doubtful for Real Madrid’s Champions League return on Wednesday, January 20, against AS Monaco.

Under the current projections, Real Madrid’s leading scorer could return for the league clash against Villarreal on Saturday, January 24. While pain in his left knee has eased, the French international is still not deemed fit for top-level competition, prompting a cautious approach and delaying his debut under Arbeloa.

