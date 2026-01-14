Germany legend Klose weighs in on Messi and Mbappé’s chances to break historic World Cup goal record in 2026

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé are expected to be among the biggest stars competing at the 2026 World Cup with Argentina and France, respectively. However, Germany legend Miroslav Klose has entered the conversation, weighing in on the two superstars’ chances of breaking the historic World Cup goal-scoring record he currently holds.

With two goals at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Klose became the tournament’s all-time leading scorer, extending his record to 16 goals across four editions with Die Mannschaft. Now, both Messi and Mbappé are closing in on that mark, and the record could be not only matched but surpassed at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

In an interview with Sport Bild, Klose was asked about the possibility of his record being broken, and the German icon offered an honest assessment: “I’m sure my goal-scoring record at the World Cup will be broken soon. Either Lionel Messi will achieve it at this World Cup, or at the latest Kylian Mbappé will do it at the next one.”

The former Bayern Munich and Lazio striker, who lifted the 2014 World Cup trophy after Germany’s 1-0 win over Argentina, also shared his admiration for the Inter Miami star. “I’m a huge Messi fan. If it happens, I’d hope it’s him, if he’s still playing. But Mbappé is also an incredible talent. I wish them both good health and the ability to perform,” he added.

Miroslav Klose and Erik Durm of Germany celebrate with the World Cup trophy.

Klose also addressed how the expansion of the World Cup increases the likelihood of his record falling. “I knew the record would fall at some point if you made the tournament bigger. Of course, that gives smaller teams like Curaçao a chance. It’s also good that teams like that get the opportunity to play in a World Cup,” he said. Still, Klose noted what remains uniquely his: “But I still have the most wins at a World Cup, and I’m the only one to have played in four semifinals. Those are some of the things I still have.”

Messi, Mbappé, and a golden opportunity

As Klose pointed out, both Messi and Mbappé have a golden opportunity to claim one of the most iconic records not only in World Cup history, but in the sport itself. With a strong run, either player could even approach the mark during the group stage.

Messi currently sits fourth on the all-time World Cup scoring list with 13 goals, tied with French legend Just Fontaine and three shy of Klose’s record. Argentina have been drawn into Group J, where they will face Algeria, Austria, and World Cup debutants Jordan. The Albiceleste are favored to advance, giving Messi a realistic chance to close the gap.

On the other hand, Mbappé, who has played in just two World Cups (2018 and 2022) and is still only 27, already has 12 goals, tied with Pelé for sixth all-time. France were drawn into Group I alongside AFCON finalists Senegal, Erling Haaland’s Norway, and the winner of an intercontinental playoff between Bolivia, Suriname, and Iraq, a tougher path on paper than Argentina’s.

Historic World Cup goalscoring table

Only 15 players have scored at least 10 goals at the World Cup heading into the 2026 edition. The list is as follows: