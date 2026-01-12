Kylian Mbappé sends farewell to Xabi Alonso after Real Madrid’s viral guard-of-honor controversy

Kylian Mbappé has been portrayed by some as one of the figures linked to Xabi Alonso’s dismissal as Real Madrid head coach on Monday, particularly following the confrontation surrounding a proposed guard of honor for Barcelona. As speculation about tension between the player and coach grew, Mbappé shared a farewell message addressed to Alonso.

Real Madrid confirmed Alonso’s departure in an official statement on Monday, announcing the end of his tenure as head coach following Sunday’s defeat to FC Barcelona in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup final. Álvaro Arbeloa has been appointed on an interim basis as the club searches for a permanent replacement for a coach whose spell at the club will not be forgotten by Mbappé.

After the announcement, the Frenchman took over to his Instagram account to publish a story with a message to Xabi Alonso: “It’s been short but it was a pleasure to play for you & learn from you. Thank you for giving me the confidence since Day 1. I will remember you as a manager who had clear ideas and knows many things about football. Best of luck for you next chapter.“

Mbappé and the final controversy with Xabi Alonso

Despite the warm words, questions remain regarding the relationship between Mbappé and Alonso, fueled by an incident that occurred after the Spanish Super Cup final, when Real Madrid players were receiving their runners-up medals.

A video that quickly went viral showed Alonso standing near Barcelona players alongside Raúl Asencio, seemingly preparing to form a guard of honor as Barcelona walked up to receive their medals. Mbappé, however, appeared to object, raising his voice in opposition to the idea.

While Alonso encouraged his players to take part, at one point with Dean Huijsen approaching, Mbappé remained at a distance and spoke to teammates, urging them to leave the area and allow Barcelona to celebrate on their own. Alonso ultimately followed Mbappé and the group toward the locker room, abandoning the gesture.

The moment was later addressed by Barcelona president Joan Laporta. “I’m surprised by what Mbappé did. In both victory and defeat, you have to be generous and respectful. This is sport, and there has to be normal behavior. I think that in victory we were generous and respected the opposing team, which is why I can’t understand it. There was a different edge after the league match and the players were somewhat irritated,” Joan Laporta said on RAC1.

Mbappé and what appeared to be a fractured relationship

Mbappé missed Real Madrid’s first two matches of the year after suffering a knee sprain in late December, which initially kept him out of the squad that traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup. Following the semifinal win over Atlético Madrid, Alonso confirmed that the French forward would travel to rejoin the team ahead of the final.

Still working his way back to full fitness, Mbappé began the final on the bench and was introduced in the 76th minute, unable to swing the match back in Madrid’s favor as Barcelona protected a 3-2 lead. In the aftermath of the guard-of-honor incident, it became clear that Alonso had lost authority within the locker room, with Mbappé’s influence weighing heavily on a dynamic that ultimately factored into the coach’s dismissal.