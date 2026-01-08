Kylian Mbappé stuns Real Madrid with key decision ahead of 2026 Spanish Super Cup final vs. Barcelona

Kylian Mbappé was Real Madrid’s most notable absence in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup semifinal against Atlético Madrid, as he was not even included in the squad that traveled to Saudi Arabia. After securing qualification for the final, the French star has now made a key decision ahead of the showdown with FC Barcelona.

After suffering a knee sprain in late December, Mbappé was sidelined for Real Madrid’s start to 2026, missing both the opening league match against Real Betis and the semifinal against Atlético. Despite being without their top scorer, Los Blancos managed to advance and now sit one win away from lifting their first trophy of the season.

During his post-match press conference, head coach Xabi Alonso was asked whether repeating the performance against Atlético would be enough to claim the title, as well as about Mbappé’s availability. The Spanish manager delivered encouraging news: “Mbappé is traveling tomorrow, and the match will be different.”

Because of the injury, Mbappé was not named to the squad that initially traveled to Saudi Arabia for the Spanish Super Cup. However, the French forward remained in Madrid working closely with the medical staff and has now completed his recovery, raising expectations of a timely return.

When asked directly about Mbappé’s condition and his chances of featuring in the final, Alonso was clear. “He’s much better. He has trained and the feeling is good. The chances? Well, like everyone else who’s in the squad, he has the same chances of being able to play,” he added.

Real Madrid and Barcelona face off in the Spanish Super Cup final once again

The 2026 Spanish Super Cup final will be played on Sunday, January 11, with FC Barcelona advancing after a dominant 5-1 win over Athletic Club and Real Madrid following Thursday’s 2-1 victory against Atlético. This time around, Los Blancos will be eager to reverse the outcome of their most recent final meeting.

On January 12, 2025, Real Madrid and Barcelona also faced off in the Spanish Super Cup final. Mbappé scored in the fifth minute, but Barcelona mounted a stunning comeback with goals from Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha (two), and Alejandro Balde to turn the match into a 5-1 rout. Rodrygo later added a free kick after Wojciech Szczęsny was sent off, closing the scoreline at 5-2.

Barcelona went on to dominate Spanish competition during the 2024-25 season, winning the Spanish Super Cup, Copa del Rey, and La Liga at Real Madrid’s expense. Now, in Xabi Alonso’s first season in charge, Los Blancos will be looking to change the narrative, with Mbappé’s potential last-minute return providing a major boost ahead of the final.

