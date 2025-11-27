Kylian Mbappe joins Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive Real Madrid Champions League milestone after four-goal performance

After facing criticism during his first season at Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappe is delivering an impressive performance in the 2025-26 season. Not only has he solidified his role as the team’s cornerstone but has also emerged as one of today’s top scorers. The Frenchman matched Cristiano Ronaldo by achieving an impressive milestone in the Champions League, following his remarkable four-goal performance in the last match.

According to MisterChip on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kylian Mbappe has joined Cristiano Ronaldo on the list of Real Madrid players who have scored four goals in a single Champions League or European Cup game. Joining them are two true legends, Alfredo Di Stefano and Ferenc Puskás, who each managed this feat twice. With this achievement, the Frenchman has already etched his name into the history books of Los Blancos.

Kylian Mbappe has emerged as Real Madrid‘s standout player since coach Xabi Alonso took charge. In just 18 games, the Frenchman has tallied 22 goals and three assists across all competitions for the team. With these impressive numbers, he has already reached half the total goals he scored last season, with several months of competition still ahead. As a result, he is the clear favorite to win the European Golden Boot for the second consecutive year.

Despite this, Kylian remains a long way behind Cristiano Ronaldo in Real Madrid’s history. While the Frenchman has scored 66 goals in 77 matches, the Portuguese scored 450 goals in 438 matches, making him the top scorer in Los Blancos’ history. Furthermore, Mbappé has yet to lead the team to a Champions League victory, something Cristiano achieved on several occasions. Nevertheless, the Frenchman’s career with the team promises to be historic.

Kylian Mbappe scored four goals for Real Madrid vs. Olympiacos.

Kylian Mbappé and Vinicius Jr: From rivalry to an explosive duo

Real Madrid understood that Kylian Mbappe’s arrival would mean direct competition with Vinicius for the leadership. Consequently, the Frenchman disrupted the offense and affected the Brazilian’s role, which reportedly caused some conflicts during the 25-year-old Brazilian’s contract renewal. However, as per both players, their relationship has always been strong, and they have evolved from competing for leadership to forming an impressive offensive duo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Kylian Mbappé makes honest admission on Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid staff after poker vs. Olympiakos

Far from wanting to appear arrogant, Kylian has shown great humility since arriving at Real Madrid. The Frenchman has managed to contribute to 15 goals with Vinicius Junior, making him the teammate with whom he has shone the most. Beyond the statistics, they have demonstrated great chemistry on the pitch, creating scoring opportunities for each other and leading the team as a whole rather than as individuals.

Mbappe has stepped in as a natural leader in Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has not only become an impressive scorer at Real Madrid, but he has also emerged as a natural leader. The Frenchman has evolved from focusing solely on personal glory to being one of the team’s most influential personalities. Recently, he confronted reporters over questions aimed at stirring controversy in the dressing room, emphasizing unity and putting the focus on the team’s collective success.