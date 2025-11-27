Trending topics:
Lamine Yamal on top, but Lionel Messi beats Cristiano Ronaldo in 2025 shirt sales report: Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Harry Kane also included

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Lionel Messi (L) #10 of Inter Miami CF, Lamine Yamal (M) of FC Barcelona, and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.
© Patrick McDermott, David Ramos & Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesLionel Messi (L) #10 of Inter Miami CF, Lamine Yamal (M) of FC Barcelona, and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) of Al Nassr.

In a year defined by shifting power, Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius, and Harry Kane all find themselves at the center of a commercial storm that has redrawn soccer’s global map. The latest shirt-sales report has arrived with a set of rankings that look familiar at first glance, yet hide a twist that transforms the conversation entirely. What appears a routine duel between Messi and Ronaldo — one club in pink, one in yellow — becomes something far bigger once the numbers reveal who really commands world soccer today.

The clash between Messi and Ronaldo is no longer driven only by goals or trophies. Their race toward the mythical 1,000-goal milestone continues, but commercially, the battlefield has shifted underneath their feet. According to Euromericas Sport Marketing, the global shirt-sales market of 2025 exposes both an old truth and a new one: Messi still moves fans like nobody else — but the rise of Lamine Yamal reveals that the world has already begun turning toward its next era.

Messi’s Inter Miami shirt continues to function as a cultural phenomenon, a lifestyle symbol as much as a soccer kit. Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr jersey, meanwhile, remains a global attraction powered by the vast CR7 empire.

Lewandowski’s Barcelona No. 9 continues to sell through his reliability and global appeal, Mbappe’s Real Madrid No. 10 underscores his status as the future face of soccer, Vinicius’s charisma transforms him into a superstar of his own generation, and Kane’s Bayern chapter remains an unexpected commercial success. But beyond names and brands, the data tells a deeper story.

The top 10 rankings revealed

Lamine Yamal leads the world with 1.3 million shirts sold, becoming the youngest global merchandising champion in modern soccer history. Euromericas Sport Marketing confirms the extraordinary figure, marking him as the first teenager to top such a ranking.

Just behind him sits Lionel Messi with 1.2 million, proving that even deep into his Inter Miami chapter, he remains one of sport’s greatest commercial forces. His sales surpass Cristiano Ronaldo once again — a symbolic continuation of their rivalry in a new arena.

Robert Lewandowski follows with 1.1 million, reinforcing his status as a dependable global draw. Kylian Mbappe, in his Real Madrid era, records 1 million shirts, anchoring the club’s future as firmly as its present. Vinicius Junior, with 992,000 units, continues his meteoric rise as the most marketable Brazilian star of his generation.

At 925,000, Cristiano Ronaldo sits seventh, nearly matching a million but falling short of Messi and the emerging wave of new icons. The top 10 continues with Bruno Fernandes (878,000)Harry Kane (867,000), and Rodrygo (798,000) — a trio reflecting the Premier League’s draw, Bayern’s market strength, and Real Madrid’s global pull.

What these rankings mean for soccer’s power map

Several patterns emerge from the data. First, the generational shift is real: an 18-year-old now outsells solid superstars like Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Lewandowski, Vinicius, and Kane. Second, Barcelona and Real Madrid dominate the global market, placing six players in the top ten — a reminder that their cultural magnetism continues to shape the sport.

Third, South America remains a commercial force. Flamengo’s Giorgian De Arrascaeta, just outside the icons of Europe, proves that passion and identity sell far beyond UEFA borders. And fourth, legacy still matters. Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowski, and Kane remain giants whose names alone move hundreds of thousands of shirts.

