Kylian Mbappe confronts reporters over his role with Real Madrid: ‘Bad question’

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe.
Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe.

The date Wednesday, November 26, 2025, will be remembered as a key moment in the career of Kylian Mbappe. The French forward scored four goals for Real Madrid against Olympiacos in the UEFA Champions League, solidifying himself as the team’s undisputed leader.

That performance, in addition to praise and comparisons to club legends, also brought doubts and uncomfortable questions about the reliability of Los Blancos as a team. In the postgame press conference in Greece, Mbappe was asked about the supposed dependence Real Madrid have on him, and his response was blunt.

“Is there an Mbappe dependency? No disrespect to you, but this is a bad question,” Kylian said seriously, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano, who shared the exchange on his official X account. “I don’t think about this, I think it’s a thing for journalists.”

Immediately, the 26-year-old star made it clear that his performances would not be possible without the help of his teammates. “Without our players, we don’t win games,” he said. “Each person has his own job in the team, my job is to score goals.”

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe scored four goals for Real Madrid vs. Olympiacos.

Mbappe also backed coach Xabi Alonso amid criticism and rumors of internal tension. “People talk a lot on the outside, but I think we as players have to protect each other, protect the coach and all the staff, because in the end we’re all in this together,” Kylian said.

Mbappe praises Vinicius

Since his arrival, Kylian Mbappe has become the undisputed star of Real Madrid, to the point of being the team’s top scorer and most decisive player. That is obviously an advantage for the Spanish side, but it has also reduced the influence of the team’s previous standout performer, Vinicius.

Now the Brazilian winger has been pushed into a secondary role, understanding that the team’s priority is to feed Mbappe. In that context, the French forward took a moment to praise his teammate. “It’s a nightmare for right backs to have Vini Jr. in front of them,” Kylian said. “We’re so lucky to have him.”

Mbappe’s priority in his second season with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe’s adaptation to Real Madrid was surprisingly quick, as in his first season he finished as the team’s top scorer and the leading scorer in La Liga. Across all competitions, he scored 44 goals in 59 matches, but those numbers did not come with collective success.

Real Madrid managed to win only the UEFA Super Cup last year and suffered tough defeats in La Liga, the Champions League, and the Spanish Super Cup. That is why now, beyond individual achievements, Mbappe knows the main objective is collective. “We want Madridistas to feel that we are together and all in the same direction: win titles this season,” he said after the match in Greece, making his long-term priority clear.

