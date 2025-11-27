Messi slammed by Argentine legend over MLS performances: ‘What he’s doing now is not soccer’

Lionel Messi is having a brilliant 2025 season with Inter Miami. They have reached the Eastern Conference Final of Major League Soccer for the first time in their history and are only two matches away from the title. In that context, an Argentine soccer legend delivered strong criticism of the forward.

“Leo needs to prioritize the World Cup. He’s trapped in this infernal machine of breaking records that I don’t know what they’re even for, because what he’s doing now is not soccer, it’s a parody of soccer,” Fernando Signorini said in a recent interview with Radio Villa Trinidad.

Signorini is a respected figure in Argentine soccer for having served as Diego Maradona’s personal fitness coach before the 1986 World Cup—where Argentina became champions thanks to an unforgettable performance from the midfielder—along with the 1990 and 1994 editions. He later joined Maradona’s staff when he coached the Argentina national team between 2008 and 2010, during which he also trained Messi.

The remarks refer specifically to MLS, revealing an opinion shared by many: that the United States’ top soccer league is far from the competitive level of the world’s major competitions.

Fernando Signorini was part of Diego Maradona’s staff on the Argentina national team.

The advice Messi received ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Fernando Signorini’s experience with Diego Maradona in the lead-up to those three World Cups prompted him to share what Lionel Messi should do in the months before competing in the FIFA tournament in North America.

“With three months to go before the World Cup, he should take at least a month with his family to detox and return with the hunger that comes from stepping away,” Signorini explained. He then commented on the approach Messi should take with Inter Miami at the start of 2026: “He must prioritize the World Cup and not think about playing every match from the first minute.”

Messi’s thoughts on his preparation before the World Cup

Despite Signorini’s deep knowledge of physical preparation and high-level competition, his advice does not seem to align with what Messi himself has said about his plans leading up to the World Cup.

In a recent interview with Sport, the Argentine forward explained how important Inter Miami’s preseason will be in determining whether he feels ready for the World Cup. “Our season is different from Europe’s. We’re going to have a preseason, just a few games before the World Cup, and I’ll see day by day if I feel good enough to be where I’d like to be,” Leo said.

And in contrast to Signorini’s recommendation to reduce his workload and rest before the World Cup, Messi’s own comments from a few months ago point in a completely different direction. In August, Lionel was suspended by MLS for skipping the All-Star Game, and upon returning he suffered a muscle injury.

“I had been playing regularly, but the other day they didn’t let me play and I felt it, especially in the first half,” he said at the time. “Not having played the other day, even if it seems like it should help, for me it’s worse because I need to compete. I feel good physically as I play matches and find rhythm.” These comments suggest there is little chance Messi will follow Signorini’s advice.