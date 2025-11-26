Kylian Mbappé makes honest admission on Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid staff after poker vs. Olympiakos

Kylian Mbappé became Real Madrid’s hero once again by scoring four goals against Olympiakos in a 4–3 road win. Amid a tense atmosphere surrounding the squad and its head coach, the French star made an honest admission about Xabi Alonso and the Real Madrid locker room.

After one loss and two draws across their last three games, reports surfaced claiming that several Real Madrid players were unhappy with Alonso’s leadership and tactics, especially in comparison to the Carlo Ancelotti era. The situation has fueled tension around the club, with suggestions that even Vinicius Junior is reluctant to renew his contract due to his relationship with the coach.

Speaking in the mixed zone, Mbappé was asked how he sees the team amid all the noise: “I see the team doing well. Of course, there are things to improve. People talk a lot on the outside, but I think we as players have to protect each other, protect the coach and all the staff, because in the end we’re all in this together. I’m not going to say it’s us against the outside world, but we are united, together with all the Madridistas.”

Despite joining the club only in May, Xabi Alonso’s long-term future at Real Madrid has been questioned due to the current climate. Still, Mbappé has not only turned down the idea of a divided locker room, but also reinforced his support for the coach and staff as the season picks up steam.

Mbappé also offered a direct response when asked about Alonso’s relationship with the players. “I think we need to be honest. We are very united; in life nothing is perfect. And when you change projects or coaches, it’s normal for there to be changes, but I don’t think he deserves everything that’s happening right now,” he stated.

“I understand it, because we are Real Madrid and people always have to talk about Real Madrid. It’s not something negative; it’s just life,” Mbappé added, framing the criticism and rumors as part of the club’s daily reality. As he noted, while players and staff still have things to resolve, the team’s plan remains unchanged, cooling down speculation of a fractured squad.

Real Madrid’s short-term objectives

With his four-goal masterclass, Mbappé helped Real Madrid secure their first away win against Olympiakos after five previous visits, a result the club desperately needed in a pressure-filled moment. Beyond leading La Liga, Real Madrid now sit fifth in the Champions League standings, tied with three other teams, with Arsenal the only side holding a perfect score of 5 wins in 5 games.

Still, at this early stage of the season, Mbappé’s priority is sending a message of unity to the fans: “I think the objective right now is to make the fans feel that we are united and all rowing in the same direction. On the boat there may be moments when the wind picks up, but no one is going to jump off it — we are all together and united to win titles this year.”

