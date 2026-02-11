Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Mbappe nears Cristiano Ronaldo in stunning goalscoring record after first 90 Real Madrid games

Published by

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid.
© Alex Caparros/David Ramos/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid.

Much like last season, Kylian Mbappe’s individual performances during the 2025-26 campaign have not necessarily translated into collective success for Real Madrid. While the team has struggled on multiple fronts, the French forward is putting up scoring numbers that place him close to Cristiano Ronaldo.

After scoring late in a 2-0 La Liga victory over Valencia, Mbappe reached an impressive 82 goals in his first 90 matches with Real Madrid. That remarkable average of 0.91 goals per game ranks him among the top three most prolific scorers at the start of a Real Madrid career.

Just ahead of the French striker is Cristiano Ronaldo. After arriving in Spain in the summer of 2009, the Portuguese star had scored 86 goals through his first 90 appearances, an average of 0.95 goals per match.

However, neither Mbappe nor Cristiano Ronaldo can match the leader in this category. Ferenc Puskas has held the top spot for more than 60 years, having recorded 96 goals in his first 90 matches for Real Madrid. In this metric, the Hungarian legend remains the only player in club history to average more than one goal per game over that span.

Real Madrid legend Ferenc Puskas.

Real Madrid legend Ferenc Puskas.

Behind Puskas, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Mbappe are several other icons in Real Madrid history who made their mark early in their careers with the club. Among them are Alfredo Di Stefano (73 goals), Hugo Sanchez (63), Ruud van Nistelrooy (62), and Ronaldo Nazario (61) through their first 90 appearances.

Advertisement
Lamine Yamal tops young goalscoring record surpassing Kylian Mbappé with Barcelona strike

see also

Lamine Yamal tops young goalscoring record surpassing Kylian Mbappé with Barcelona strike

Where Mbappe ranks on Real Madrid’s all-time scoring list

Despite having spent just over a year and a half at the club, Kylian Mbappe has made a meteoric rise up Real Madrid’s all-time scoring chart. He currently ranks 28th with 82 goals, just one behind Hector Rial, who is immediately ahead of him on the list.

To put that into perspective, the French forward has already surpassed several legends who spent more time at Real Madrid, including Roberto Carlos, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Luis Figo, Jorge Valdano, and Zinedine Zidane.

Mbappe is also the fifth-most productive active player in the club’s all-time scoring rankings, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo (450), Karim Benzema (354), Vinicius Junior (114), and Sergio Ramos (101). Of those players, only Vinicius remains at the club, giving him the opportunity to continue climbing the list.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Vinícius Júnior matches Cristiano Ronaldo and two other Real Madrid legends’ record with goal vs. Barcelona

Vinícius Júnior matches Cristiano Ronaldo and two other Real Madrid legends’ record with goal vs. Barcelona

By scoring one of the goals against FC Barcelona in the 2026 Spanish Super Cup, Vinicius Junior has now matched the record of Cristiano Ronaldo and other two Real Madrid legends.

Real Madrid’s European Super League project over as Spanish giants secure Champions League future

Real Madrid’s European Super League project over as Spanish giants secure Champions League future

Real Madrid shared a statement about the future of the European Super League

Christian Pulisic gets real about what a home 2026 FIFA World Cup truly means with honest seven-word admission

Christian Pulisic gets real about what a home 2026 FIFA World Cup truly means with honest seven-word admission

Christian Pulisic stands at the center of a defining chapter for American soccer, with the Milan star poised to carry the national team into the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son returns to the pitch with Portugal U-16 at 2026 Algarve Tournament: When will he play?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son returns to the pitch with Portugal U-16 at 2026 Algarve Tournament: When will he play?

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., is once again stepping onto the international stage, drawing global interest and reigniting debates about legacy, pressure, and destiny in soccer.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo