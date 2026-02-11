Mbappe nears Cristiano Ronaldo in stunning goalscoring record after first 90 Real Madrid games

Much like last season, Kylian Mbappe’s individual performances during the 2025-26 campaign have not necessarily translated into collective success for Real Madrid. While the team has struggled on multiple fronts, the French forward is putting up scoring numbers that place him close to Cristiano Ronaldo.

After scoring late in a 2-0 La Liga victory over Valencia, Mbappe reached an impressive 82 goals in his first 90 matches with Real Madrid. That remarkable average of 0.91 goals per game ranks him among the top three most prolific scorers at the start of a Real Madrid career.

Just ahead of the French striker is Cristiano Ronaldo. After arriving in Spain in the summer of 2009, the Portuguese star had scored 86 goals through his first 90 appearances, an average of 0.95 goals per match.

However, neither Mbappe nor Cristiano Ronaldo can match the leader in this category. Ferenc Puskas has held the top spot for more than 60 years, having recorded 96 goals in his first 90 matches for Real Madrid. In this metric, the Hungarian legend remains the only player in club history to average more than one goal per game over that span.

Real Madrid legend Ferenc Puskas.

Behind Puskas, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Mbappe are several other icons in Real Madrid history who made their mark early in their careers with the club. Among them are Alfredo Di Stefano (73 goals), Hugo Sanchez (63), Ruud van Nistelrooy (62), and Ronaldo Nazario (61) through their first 90 appearances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lamine Yamal tops young goalscoring record surpassing Kylian Mbappé with Barcelona strike

Where Mbappe ranks on Real Madrid’s all-time scoring list

Despite having spent just over a year and a half at the club, Kylian Mbappe has made a meteoric rise up Real Madrid’s all-time scoring chart. He currently ranks 28th with 82 goals, just one behind Hector Rial, who is immediately ahead of him on the list.

To put that into perspective, the French forward has already surpassed several legends who spent more time at Real Madrid, including Roberto Carlos, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Luis Figo, Jorge Valdano, and Zinedine Zidane.

Mbappe is also the fifth-most productive active player in the club’s all-time scoring rankings, trailing only Cristiano Ronaldo (450), Karim Benzema (354), Vinicius Junior (114), and Sergio Ramos (101). Of those players, only Vinicius remains at the club, giving him the opportunity to continue climbing the list.

Advertisement