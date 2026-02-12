Arda Güler breaks the silence on Real Madrid locker room bullying rumors with powerful statement

Álvaro Arbeloa promised to elevate Real Madrid, but they continue to raise serious doubts as they fail to shine in midfield. In addition, they were defeated by Benfica in their most recent UEFA Champions League match, leaving them in the playoffs. Alongside this, Los Blancos are still surrounded by rumors of issues in the dressing room, with alleged bullying of Arda Güler being the latest. In response, the Turkish player decided to break his silence on social media.

In a recent interview with Sports Digitale, Arda Guler’s former coach, Serhat Pekmezci, stated that the Turkish player was having problems in the Real Madrid dressing room. “Arda Guler is being subjected to mobbing… The harassment came from the players; there is a group there that has not been able to accept Arda; unfortunately, they are players with very high egos.” In light of these statements, the 20-year-old decided to deny the information.

“I have followed with sadness the recent public statements made by former scouting chief, Mr. Serhat Pekmezci… From my very first day, I have been warmly welcomed by everyone within this club, and I have always regarded this place as a family. I am extremely proud to be a Real Madrid player and wish to serve this badge for many years to come…I kindly ask that no attention be paid to any comments or reports written or spoken on this matter,” Arda Guler posted, via Instagram.

Despite being just 20 years old, Arda has already managed to become one of the most used players at Real Madrid. Dismissing any rumor of dressing room issues, the Turkish star has established himself as one of the pillars of the club’s future, surpassing Brahim Díaz, Rodrygo Goes, and Franco Mastantuono in minutes played. Moreover, he has already cemented himself as a creative cornerstone of the team, contributing 12 assists and 3 goals in 35 appearances.

Arda Guler of Real Madrid.

Arda Güler’s breakout could shake up Real Madrid’s attack

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Arda Güler has solidified his status as a key asset for Real Madrid, consistently featuring in the midfield and on the right wing. At just 20 years old, the Turkish star has already become a starter, demonstrating an impressive ability to make a difference on the field. While his goal-scoring may not be prolific, he leads the team in assists with 12. With his emergence, Los Blancos may consider making significant changes to their roster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Kylian Mbappe injury update ahead of Real Madrid’s La Liga clash vs. Real Sociedad

Rodrygo, Franco Mastantuono, and Brahim Díaz all share the same position as Arda Güler, creating certain complications. With the Turkish player now an undisputed starter in the team, Real Madrid could be forced to let one of these players leave. In that context, the Brazilian’s departure appears to be the most likely option, as it could generate a substantial transfer fee and allow him to pursue a more prominent role.

In case the Brazilian ultimately leaves the club, Real Madrid could find in Mastantuono, Brahim, and Güler an ideal level of versatility to shine in multiple roles. Whether in midfield, on either wing, or in attack, they could be key to ensuring smooth squad rotation while gaining significantly more prominence within the team.