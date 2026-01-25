Trending topics:
Kylian Mbappe could lose a teammate: Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City eye Real Madrid player short on playing time

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid and Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City.
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid and Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City.

Real Madrid have rediscovered their winning form following the arrival of Álvaro Arbeloa. With three consecutive victories, supporters are beginning to regain hope that the team can compete for every title. However, Kylian Mbappé might soon find himself without a teammate as Manchester City closely monitor a standout player who is experiencing limited playing time with the Spanish side.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester City are keeping an eye on Trent Alexander-Arnold, who hasn’t quite settled in at Real Madrid, even though they know that a possible departure from the team would be quite costly. Far from making a formal offer, Pep Guardiola‘s team is just staying in touch with the team and the player in case any opportunities open up in the near future.

Despite the Citizens’ interest, Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly not very open to leaving Real Madrid, as he is looking to fight for his place in the starting lineup, reports TEAMtalk. However, the lack of playing time could wear down the Englishman’s patience, which Manchester City are keeping a close eye on. However, his past at Liverpool could complicate this move, as the reaction of the fans could be much more intense than it already has been.

Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid as one of the top right backs in the world, having held a key role with the Reds. However, he has only logged 497 minutes this season, participating in 11 games. Additionally, the Englishman has already suffered two injuries since arriving at the Spanish club and remains sidelined until early February 2026. Despite not being a key player in the team, the 27-year-old star continues to chase a secure spot in Los Blancos.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid picking an injury

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Real Madrid in action during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Report: Real Madrid’s Arbeloa moves boldly to secure Trent Alexander-Arnold

Following the dismissal of Xabi Alonso and the appointment of Álvaro Arbeloa, many players who had not been given much playing time received a new opportunity. However, the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold due to injury caused a lot of uncertainty, as many rumors suggested he would be leaving the team. Surprisingly, the Spanish coach reportedly stepped in, talking to the Englishman about his future with the team.

Real Madrid fitness crisis forces player to risk a season-ending injury: ‘I’m not stopping now’

Real Madrid fitness crisis forces player to risk a season-ending injury: ‘I’m not stopping now’

According to Diario AS, Álvaro Arbeloa decided to meet personally with Trent Alexander-Arnold, explaining that he will be very important to the team’s new project as soon as he returns from injury. With this, the Englishman will have a new opportunity to shine, as both the club and the coach have full confidence in his talent. This would complicate his possible move to Manchester City, as the 27-year-old star seems determined to stay with the team.

