Serie A
How to watch AS Roma vs AC Milan in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Serie A

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Niclas Fullkrug of AC Milan
© Marco Luzzani/Getty ImagesNiclas Fullkrug of AC Milan
Here are all of the details of where you can watch AS Roma vs AC Milan on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO AS Roma vs AC Milan
WHAT Serie A
WHEN 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT • Sunday, January 25, 2026
WHERE Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, FOX Deportes and DAZN
Match Overview

AC Milan head into a high-stakes Serie A matchup with little margin for error after league-leading Inter emphatically rolled past Pisa 6–2 to move to 52 points, opening a six-point cushion over the Rossoneri. With the pressure mounting, Milan know three points are essential to trim the deficit back to three.

However, the task is anything but straightforward against an AS Roma side firmly entrenched in a Champions League place. Roma arrive with their own urgency, needing a victory to protect their top-four standing, setting the stage for a pivotal clash with major implications at both ends of the table.

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
SEE MORE: Schedule of Serie A games on US TV and streaming
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
