Harry Kane reaches 500th career goal faster than Cristiano Ronaldo, but Lionel Messi still holds the record

Harry Kane reached the remarkable milestone of 500 career goals, placing him in an exclusive group of players to achieve that mark. The England forward did it in fewer matches than Cristiano Ronaldo, though he still cannot match the pace set by Lionel Messi.

On Saturday, Bayern Munich secured a convincing 3-0 road win over Werder Bremen, strengthening their position at the top of the Bundesliga standings with a six-point lead over Borussia Dortmund. Kane played a decisive role, scoring the team’s first two goals in the opening half.

With that performance, Harry Kane became the 27th player in soccer history to reach 500 career goals, according to the IFFHS. What makes the achievement stand out is the speed at which he got there: just 743 matches, an average of 0.67 goals per game.

Not even Cristiano Ronaldo reached the milestone that quickly. Although he is currently the all-time leading scorer in soccer history, the Portuguese forward needed more matches to score his first 500 goals. He reached that mark in September 2015 while playing for Real Madrid, doing so in 753 games.

Harry Kane of FC Bayern Munich celebrates victory in a Bundesliga match.

Of course, Ronaldo maintained his scoring pace afterward, and over the past 10 years he has nearly doubled that tally. CR7 now has 962 career goals and is closing in on a feat no player has ever achieved: 1,000 official goals.

How long did it take Messi to score 500 official goals?

When discussing the greatest scorers in soccer history, it is impossible not to mention Lionel Messi. He has gone head-to-head with Cristiano Ronaldo throughout his career and continues to do so, as he currently ranks second on the all-time scoring list and remains the other active player with a realistic chance of reaching 1,000 goals.

Messi’s greatness is also reflected in how quickly he has reached those milestones. He is the fastest player ever to score 500 official goals, achieving the feat with Barcelona in April 2016 after just 632 matches. In other words, Messi needed 111 fewer games than Kane to hit the same number.

Where has Harry Kane scored most of his goals?

The vast majority of Harry Kane’s 500 career goals have come at the club level. Most of them were scored with Tottenham Hotspur, where he spent the bulk of his career, netting 280 goals between 2011 and 2023. Early in his career in England, he also had brief spells with clubs such as Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City, totaling 16 goals combined.

However, Kane’s most efficient stretch has come in Germany. Since joining Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, he has scored 126 goals in 131 matches, averaging nearly one goal per game.

All told, Kane has scored 422 goals at the club level. The remaining goals that bring him to 500 have come with the England national team. He is The Three Lions’ all-time leading scorer, with 78 goals in 122 appearances between 2015 and 2025.