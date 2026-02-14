Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
LA LIGA
Comments

Why isn’t Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad in La Liga?

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
© Michael Regan/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.

This Saturday, Real Madrid will play a key La Liga Matchday 24 clash against Real Sociedad. It’s an important game for Los Blancos, as the standings at the top are very tight, with Barcelona currently in first place. Despite the significance of the match, Kylian Mbappe will not start.

Just over an hour before kickoff at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Real Madrid shared the confirmed lineup on their official social media accounts, highlighting the absence of the French forward.

Mbappe will begin the match on the bench, waiting for an opportunity to come on in the second half and continue extending his impressive goal-scoring streak this season, which currently makes him the top scorer in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

The reason coach Alvaro Arbeloa did not include Kylian in the starting XI is related to the physical issues he has experienced recently, which prevented him from taking part in several training sessions with his teammates this week.

Tweet placeholder

How are Real Madrid covering for Mbappe’s absence?

It’s clear that Kylian Mbappe’s absence dramatically changes the team’s dynamics. Since last year, and especially this season, Real Madrid’s offensive strategy has revolved around creating the best conditions for the French forward to shine.

Advertisement
Real Madrid coach Arbeloa fires back at Hansi Flick after Copa del Rey defeat to Atletico Madrid: ‘Ask Barcelona’

see also

Real Madrid coach Arbeloa fires back at Hansi Flick after Copa del Rey defeat to Atletico Madrid: ‘Ask Barcelona’

Without him, the attacking responsibility falls primarily on Vinicius Junior, the team’s other standout star, though his style and area of influence are very different from Mbappe’s. Supporting the Brazilian winger will be Gonzalo Garcia, who will take on the role of center forward.

Key clash in La Liga

While Real Madrid’s 2025-26 season has been far from ideal, with disappointments in the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup, that doesn’t mean their chances of competing for major titles are over. On the contrary, they are still very much alive both domestically and in Europe.

As they prepare for the Champions League playoffs against Benfica, Los Blancos know they cannot afford to neglect La Liga. They currently sit in second place in the standings, just one point behind league leaders Barcelona. Barcelona will play Girona on Monday, so a win for Real Madrid this Saturday against Real Sociedad would put them, at least temporarily, at the top of the table.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Real Madrid square off with Real Sociedad in a pivotal Matchday 24 clash during the 2025/26 La Liga campaign. Below is all the essential information, including kickoff times and how to watch the matchup live on TV and via streaming platforms.

Real Madrid coach Arbeloa fires back at Hansi Flick after Copa del Rey defeat to Atletico Madrid: ‘Ask Barcelona’

Real Madrid coach Arbeloa fires back at Hansi Flick after Copa del Rey defeat to Atletico Madrid: ‘Ask Barcelona’

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa responded to Hansi Flick's comment after Barcelona's defeat in Copa del Rey

Kylian Mbappe fitness update: Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa provides crucial insight ahead of Real Sociedad game in La Liga

Kylian Mbappe fitness update: Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa provides crucial insight ahead of Real Sociedad game in La Liga

Real Madrid is bracing for a defining La Liga showdown, and all eyes are on Kylian Mbappe and Alvaro Arbeloa as uncertainty swirls around the French superstar’s availability.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores first goal at 41 for Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League return vs. Al Fateh

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores first goal at 41 for Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League return vs. Al Fateh

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opener for Al Nassr against Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo