Why isn’t Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad in La Liga?

This Saturday, Real Madrid will play a key La Liga Matchday 24 clash against Real Sociedad. It’s an important game for Los Blancos, as the standings at the top are very tight, with Barcelona currently in first place. Despite the significance of the match, Kylian Mbappe will not start.

Just over an hour before kickoff at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, Real Madrid shared the confirmed lineup on their official social media accounts, highlighting the absence of the French forward.

Mbappe will begin the match on the bench, waiting for an opportunity to come on in the second half and continue extending his impressive goal-scoring streak this season, which currently makes him the top scorer in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

The reason coach Alvaro Arbeloa did not include Kylian in the starting XI is related to the physical issues he has experienced recently, which prevented him from taking part in several training sessions with his teammates this week.

How are Real Madrid covering for Mbappe’s absence?

It’s clear that Kylian Mbappe’s absence dramatically changes the team’s dynamics. Since last year, and especially this season, Real Madrid’s offensive strategy has revolved around creating the best conditions for the French forward to shine.

Without him, the attacking responsibility falls primarily on Vinicius Junior, the team’s other standout star, though his style and area of influence are very different from Mbappe’s. Supporting the Brazilian winger will be Gonzalo Garcia, who will take on the role of center forward.

Key clash in La Liga

While Real Madrid’s 2025-26 season has been far from ideal, with disappointments in the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup, that doesn’t mean their chances of competing for major titles are over. On the contrary, they are still very much alive both domestically and in Europe.

As they prepare for the Champions League playoffs against Benfica, Los Blancos know they cannot afford to neglect La Liga. They currently sit in second place in the standings, just one point behind league leaders Barcelona. Barcelona will play Girona on Monday, so a win for Real Madrid this Saturday against Real Sociedad would put them, at least temporarily, at the top of the table.

