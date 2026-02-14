Barcelona complains about ‘double standard’ regarding the referee in Copa del Rey defeat to Atletico Madrid

Barcelona was clearly the inferior team last Thursday in their visit to the Spanish capital. The 4-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid left many areas to improve for the players, but the referees were in the spotlight. Today the club formally complained after the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal match.

The referee of the match was Juan Martínez Munuera, who did not have a good performance according to Barcelona. Their biggest complaint is the disallowed goal to Pau Cubarsí, while also claiming he did not apply the same criteria when he showed a red card to Eric García for a similar foul that Giuliano Simeone committed earlier.

This statement included five points the club wanted to highlight. Number one was the lack of coherence in disciplinary decisions. It explains: “This disparity creates a sense of a double standard, which is incompatible with the principles of fairness, equality, and legal certainty that should govern the competition.”

More of Barcelona’s complaint

Among the five points the club’s advisors presented to the Real Federación Española de Fútbol was one titled “contradictory criteria in hand plays.” It states: “The club highlights the incoherence in the interpretation of handballs inside the box. The lack of uniformity reinforces the arbitrariness of the application of the rules.”

Discussions between players in the Copa del Rey semifinals match (Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

The third point refers to a long list of mistakes against their side over time: “Beyond isolated cases, Barcelona sees the recurrence of flagrant mistakes throughout the season, many of them decisive for the club. This accumulation directly affects the integrity of the competition.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Frenkie de Jong’s harsh criticism after Barcelona’s disallowed goal in Copa del Rey defeat: ‘If it’s not AI…’

The fourth focused on the VAR action. They described: “The club expressed reasonable doubts about the use and application of the technology, especially in marginal decisions that have not been supported by conclusive technical explanations. It also denounces the lack of transparency in the publication of the audio recordings.”

Barcelona’s last complaint about VAR

The use of the tool sparked much debate because it took six minutes for the referee to disallow Cubarsí’s goal. This was the final point in the long complaint the club presented.

They wrote the following about this controversy: “Barcelona questions the lack of a clear and coherent criterion for sending referees to the field to review plays on the monitor, which contributes to a perception of insecurity and inequality in decisions.”

Advertisement