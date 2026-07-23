Karim Benzema faces uncertain future as Al Hilal reportedly open to offers for 38-year-old striker

Karim Benzema managed to remain one of the best strikers in the Saudi Pro League. After shining for two seasons at Al-Hilal, he left as a free agent for Al Hilal, becoming a star signing for the 2025-26 season. Despite being one of the best players on the team, his continuity does not appear to be clear. After his inconsistent performances, the Saudi side is reportedly open to his departure this summer.

According to Ben Jacobs, via X, formerly Twitter, Al Hilal and Karim Benzema are in constant talks, discussing his role for the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League season. While the veteran striker expects an important role, the team is open to his departure this summer in case it receives an offer. However, a scenario in which he would be included only in the Asian Champions League has been ruled out by the striker.

In his first season at Al Hilal, Benzema did not have his best performance. After arriving midway through the season, he was only able to play 13 matches, in which he scored only 9 goals. Being one of the highest-paid players in the Saudi Pro League, his performances received a lot of criticism from the fans. Therefore, they would be open to the veteran striker’s departure, despite the fact that he is under contract until June 2027.

Since the arrival of head coach Simone Inzaghi, Marcos Leonardo has been the team’s best player. Despite not having much spotlight on his name, he has once again been the team’s top scorer, scoring 19 goals in 39 matches. At just 22 years old, he appears to be the cornerstone of the team, being undisputed under every coach he has had. Because of this, Karim Benzema appears to have one foot out of Al Hilal.

Karim Benzema of Al Hilal runs with the ball Lisandro Martinez of Al Nassr.

Karim Benzema has enjoyed a strong run in Saudi Arabia

After establishing a historic spell at Real Madrid, Karim Benzema decided to make the move to the Saudi Pro League. During his time at Al Ittihad, the veteran striker enjoyed great success, scoring 54 goals and providing 17 assists. After two successful seasons, the 38-year-old striker left as a free agent, joining Al Hilal. During his short spell, he has recorded 14 goal contributions, consisting of 9 goals and 5 assists in 13 matches.

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Throughout his three years in the Saudi Pro League, Karim has already managed to win the league title in the 2024-25 season with Al Ittihad. In addition, he has won two more trophies, lifting the Saudi King’s Cup on two occasions: In the 2024-25 season with Al Ittihad and in the 2025-26 season with Al Hilal. With this in mind, he has already left a great legacy during his time in Saudi Arabia.