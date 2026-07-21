Karim Benzema set for major boost as Al Hilal reportedly agrees $91M deal for West Ham’s Summerville

Preparations are officially underway for the 2026-27 season, and with the World Cup in the rearview mirror, Karim Benzema is eager to wrestle Saudi Arabian soccer dominance away from Cristiano Ronaldo. In what serves as a massive boost for the French striker, Al Hilal has reportedly agreed to a $91 million deal to acquire Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from West Ham United.

As reported by journalist and transfer insider Ben Jacobs, Al Hilal and West Ham reached an agreement on a total package worth €80 million ($91 million). The Saudi powerhouse initially approached the 24-year-old winger back in May, but after Summerville spent the early summer exploring options across Europe, he is now set to put pen to paper on a long-term contract in Riyadh.

Summerville also drew significant interest from AS Roma during the primary window. According to Jacobs, the Italian club was preparing a €46 million offer for the forward, but despite his €35 million valuation on Transfermarkt, Al Hilal’s overwhelming bid proved too lucrative for both West Ham and the player to turn down.

A move away from East London was all but guaranteed for Summerville after West Ham suffered a catastrophic relegation from the Premier League to the EFL Championship. While several top-flight English clubs expressed interest in keeping him in the UK, none were willing to match the aggressive financial package put forward by the Saudi side.

Crysencio Summerville #24 of the Netherlands celebrating.

Despite a turbulent 2025-26 campaign with the Hammers, Summerville emerged as one of the brightest lights for the Netherlands during their World Cup run. In four appearances before the Dutch fell in the Round of 32, the dynamic winger tallied two goals and two assists in his debut tournament on the international stage.

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Summerville gives Benzema a elite partner in attack

Al Hilal has consistently featured near the top of Saudi soccer, but the 2025-26 campaign proved frustrating: even after landing Benzema during the winter transfer window, the club walked away with only the King Cup. Heading into 2026-27, Summerville’s arrival could be the exact piece needed to tip the scales back in their favor.

Benzema is locked in as the starting center forward, having already featured in a recent preseason friendly against Austrian side Sturm Graz II, with Brazilian star Malcom anchoring the right wing. Because Summerville did his finest work on that same right flank in London, head coach Simone Inzaghi will need to tweak his standard 4-3-3 tactical setup or shift one of his high-priced wingers over to the left side.