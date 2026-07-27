Karim Benzema could lose Al Hilal teammate as Darwin Núñez reportedly nears loan exit to Portugal

After failing to win the Saudi Pro League title last season, Al Hilal have already decided to strengthen their roster, signing Crysencio Summerville for the wing. However, they remain open to bringing in more players, looking to reinforce Karim Benzema in attack. To do so, the Saudi side is preparing key departures, opening up foreign-player slots. With this in mind, Darwin Núñez is reportedly close to leaving on loan to Portugal.

According to Arriyadiyah, a well-known Saudi media outlet, Darwin Núñez is very close to leaving Al Hilal on loan, heading to the Portuguese league. Both FC Porto and Benfica are closely monitoring his arrival, with negotiations already underway. Despite having played in LaLiga and the Premier League, the Uruguayan striker produced his best version in the Primeira Liga, so a return there would be key.

With Benzema’s arrival, Darwin was left out of Al Hilal’s Saudi Pro League squad, leaving him available only for the AFC Champions League Elite. With the veteran Frenchman and Marcos Leonardo, the Uruguayan striker appears to have no place in the team, making his departure almost mandatory. With this, Núñez seems set to end his spell in the Saudi Pro League without playing a single minute alongside Karim.

Darwin Núñez has gone from being one of the best strikers in the Premier League to becoming a marginal player in the Saudi Pro League. In the 24 matches he has played, he has scored only nine goals and provided five assists, disappointing many. Because of this, a return to the Primeira Liga would be key to rediscovering his best form, as he is only 27 years old and is looking to relaunch his professional career.

Darwin Nunez of Al Hilal controls the ball during the Saudi Pro League match.

Jader Duran’s arrival to Benfica could shut door to Darwin Núñez

Recognizing Darwin Núñez as a great talent, SL Benfica are looking to bring the Uruguayan striker back for the 2026-27 season. Head coach Marco Silva faced him on numerous occasions in the Premier League and could look to relaunch his career. However, the 27-year-old striker will not have an easy path to earning a place, as they have just signed Jhon Jader Durán on loan, which would leave him out of the rotation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Emmanuel Latte Lath’s departure could open the door for Darwin Nuñez or Breel Embolo at Atlanta United

Head coach Marco Silva not only has Durán, but also Vangelis Pavlidis, Franjo Ivanović, and Anísio Cabral. Therefore, Darwin Núñez would be the fifth option or adapt to the left wing. In his spell at Benfica, the Uruguayan striker scored 48 goals and provided 16 assists in 85 games, but he is not coming in his best version and needs continuity. With this in mind, FC Porto seem to be his best option to have continuity.