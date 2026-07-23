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Emmanuel Latte Lath’s departure could open the door for Darwin Nuñez or Breel Embolo at Atlanta United

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Breel Embolo #7 of Switzerland, Emmanuel Latte Lath #9 of Atlanta United, and Darwin Nunez #9 of Uruguay.
© Emilee Chinn, Kevin C. Cox, & Carl Recine/Getty ImagesBreel Embolo #7 of Switzerland, Emmanuel Latte Lath #9 of Atlanta United, and Darwin Nunez #9 of Uruguay.

Emmanuel Latte Lath‘s stint at Atlanta United has proven to be deeply disappointing for a player who, at the time of his signing, set a record as the most expensive transfer in MLS history. Now, with the striker facing an imminent exit, his departure could clear the path for reported target Darwin Nuñez or Breel Embolo to join the Five Stripes.

Back in February 2025, Atlanta United shelled out a $22 million transfer fee to acquire Latte Lath from English Championship side Middlesbrough, briefly making him the most expensive arrival in league history. However, his on-field production lagged far behind his price tag, prompting club executives to actively seek a move for the forward.

Ahead of Wednesday’s match against Charlotte FC, where Latte Lath was omitted from the matchday squad, Atlanta United’s sporting director addressed the forward’s status on 92.9 The Game: “We’re having a few conversations around him, and so out of precaution we’ve kept him out of this game. That’s about the extent of what I’m going to say about it at the moment.

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If a transfer materializes, Latte Lath will leave the Georgia club less than two years after his arrival. In 48 appearances across all competitions, the Ivory Coast international managed just 11 goals and four assists while featuring in the worst campaign in franchise history in 2025, when Atlanta finished 29th in the overall MLS standings with just 28 points.

Emmanuel Latte Lath #9 of Atlanta United attempts a shot.

Emmanuel Latte Lath #9 of Atlanta United attempts a shot.

Darwin Nuñez or Breel Embolo to fill the Designated Player slot

According to The Athletic‘s Tom Bogert and Paul Tenorio, Atlanta United is aggressively pursuing Uruguay international Darwin Nuñez. Swiss international Breel Embolo has also emerged as a primary target to bolster manager Gerardo “Tata” Martino’s front line, though the club is expected to prioritize just one of the two options.

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Nuñez joined Saudi side Al Hilal from Liverpool for €53 million in 2025, but struggled to hold down a consistent starting role in Riyadh. Following Karim Benzema’s arrival in February, and with Saudi Pro League rules capping clubs at eight foreign players, head coach Simone Inzaghi left the Uruguayan striker out of his league roster.

Embolo presents a second marquee option following a strong showing at the World Cup. The Swiss international made a €13 million move to Stade Rennais in 2025, making him a significantly more cost-effective alternative for Atlanta United compared to a full permanent transfer for Nuñez.

Atlanta United currently occupies all three of its Designated Player (DP) slots with Miguel Almiron, Aleksei Miranchuk, and Latte Lath. Once the Ivorian’s departure is finalized, a coveted DP slot will open up, giving the club the flexibility to complete a deal for Nuñez, Embolo, or another top-tier attacking target.

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