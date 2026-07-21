Cristiano Ronaldo awaits Al-Nassr’s next transfer after Jhon Duran’s Benfica switch, but one major issue stands in the way

Cristiano Ronaldo is still waiting to see who will arrive to strengthen Al-Nassr after Jhon Duran completed a season-long loan move to Benfica, but the Saudi club faces an obstacle that has slowed its plans. With Duran heading back to European soccer, speculation has intensified over who could partner Ronaldo next as the club prepares for the new campaign.

The Colombia national team striker leaves after a turbulent spell in Saudi Arabia that included multiple loan moves before his latest switch to Portugal. While Al-Nassr wants to reshape its squad under Ange Postecoglou, developments behind the scenes have complicated the club’s search for reinforcements.

Benfica officially signed the 22-year-old on a season-long loan, with the agreement including a reported $34 million purchase option if certain conditions are met. The move gives Duran another opportunity to establish himself in European soccer after brief spells with Fenerbahçe and Zenit St. Petersburg.

Duran expressed his excitement during his presentation in Lisbon. “It is a dream to be here. Benfica is the biggest club in Portugal. I want to help the team, score goals, win titles and repay the confidence the club has shown in me,” he said.

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The transfer marks the seventh club of the player’s professional career, a remarkable journey for a player who is still only 22. Since making his senior debut with Envigado in 2019, he has represented clubs in Colombia, the United States, England, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Russia and now Portugal.

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The issue delaying Al-Nassr’s transfer plans

As Duran departs, Al-Nassr has yet to announce a direct replacement, and reports suggest there is a significant reason behind the inactivity.

According to multiple reports, including Saudi outlet Al-Riyadiyah, Al-Nassr is having a serious cash flow problem since club income is less than outstanding obligations. The situation has affected transfer planning, delayed recruitment, and reportedly forced the club to slow negotiations despite identifying several transfer targets.

The financial situation has also reportedly contributed to restrictions on transfer spending, leaving the club unable to complete deals until budgets receive executive approval. Even relatively modest transfers have reportedly stalled during the current window.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lifts the Saudi Pro League Trophy

Ronaldo waits for attacking reinforcements

With Duran now in Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo remains the focal point of Al-Nassr’s attack heading into the 2026-27 season. The Portuguese captain is expected to lead the frontline once again while the club continues searching for additional attacking quality.

Several high-profile names have been linked with Al-Nassr over recent months. Reports have mentioned Premier League stars, such as Mohamed Salah, Bruno Fernandes, and Gabriel Martinelli, although none of those moves has progressed into a completed transfer.

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Some reports also suggest the club could prioritize signing another winger rather than replacing Duran with a traditional center-forward. That strategy would still leave Ronaldo as the primary goalscoring reference in the squad.