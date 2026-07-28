Bradley Barcola nears PSG departure as Liverpool reportedly prepare transfer talks after agreeing personal terms

Bradley Barcola has managed to be part of PSG’s best era, winning two consecutive UEFA Champions League titles. However, Désiré Doué has taken his starting spot in Luis Enrique’s side, so he seems determined to leave the team for the Premier League. Following this, Liverpool have reportedly reached a personal agreement with the 23-year-old star and is ready to begin negotiations with the French side.

According to Ben Jacobs from talkSPORT, via X, Liverpool have Bradley Barcola as their main target and has reached a personal agreement with the player. After this, they have decided to pursue negotiations directly with PSG, which values the player at €170M. However, they consider this valuation to be far above reality. Therefore, they are closer to paying €85-100M, counting on the player’s pressure in their favor.

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Barcola managed to accumulate 2,971 minutes, in which he scored 13 goals and provided 7 assists. Even though he was not usually a starter in the Champions League, he was a regular in Ligue 1, something essential for Luis Enrique. However, he has the great opportunity to become a central figure at Liverpool, replacing Mohamed Salah on the right or left wing.

Bradley Barcola has a contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2028 and has decided not to renew it. Because of this, they risk having to sell the French star for a lower value in 2027, as he would have only one year left on his contract. With this in mind, Liverpool are in prime position to negotiate his transfer for a significant fee, but much lower than the initial €170M valuation, as Barcola is pushing to be a star at the English side.

Bradley Barcola of PSG attempts to shoot past David Raya of Arsenal.

Bradley Barcola would be ideal solution for Liverpool’s wingers

Liverpool are living through one of the most important rebuilds of the recent era. After parting ways with Arne Slot and letting Mohamed Salah leave, they have decided to give Andoni Iraola the keys to the team. Despite already signing Victor Muñoz for the left wing, they still need a world-class right winger. With this in mind, Bradley Barcola would be the preferred option to become the central figure of the attack.

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Without Salah on the right wing, the Reds only have Federico Chiesa as a natural profile, along with Harvey Elliott. Therefore, Barcola would arrive as an undisputed starter on the right wing, as his dribbling, change of pace, and goalscoring ability are superior to those of his teammates. In addition, he comes from winning two consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, giving the Reds a winning mentality as they go through a rebuild.