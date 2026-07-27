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FIFA president Gianni Infantino delivers blunt message amid huge criticism: ‘They missed out on everything’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesFIFA President Gianni Infantino attends the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match.

Over the last few years, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been responsible for promoting new changes in the world of soccer. One of the most recent examples was the 2026 World Cup, where numerous criticisms of the new changes and some political-related issues emerged. Far from acknowledging some mistakes, Infantino has decided to deliver a strong message to his critics, seeking to defend the organization.

“…I say sorry that the matches are now over and sorry that you missed all that joy and togetherness. Sorry that you were so consumed by hate and criticism that you missed it all… To those behind their pens and papers, behind their screens spreading hate and false rumours, I want to say that while you are sitting behind, we at FIFA are on the front lines organising, working hard, and delivering the best show in the world…While you divide, we unite,” Infantino said, via Instagram.

Amid the 2026 World Cup, FIFA received a great deal of criticism due to its closeness to United States President Donald Trump, while leaving Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney in the background. In addition, many fans had problems with their visas, feeling heavily targeted. However, Infantino decided to turn his attention to one fact: It was a very safe event, with no violence.

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Far from all the changes being negative, the 2026 World Cup was full of positive surprises. After increasing the number of national teams, there were several records in the knockout stage, such as Norway, Switzerland, Cape Verde, among others, who delivered solid performances. In addition, the level of competitiveness on the field increased significantly, also leading to higher tournament revenues.

infantino triump world cup

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks about the 2026 World Cup with U.S. President Donald Trump

Folarin Balogun red card controversy fuels FIFA-UEFA conflict

Folarin Balogun emerged as the USMNT’s best player at the 2026 World Cup, scoring three goals in four matches. However, he received a red card that ruled him out of the Round of 16 match against Belgium. Surprisingly, that suspension was overturned before the game, generating major controversy. Following this, UEFA and FIFA have reportedly faced tensions regarding the transparency of the tournament.

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‘Infantino should leave, his time has come’, La Liga president Javier Tebas criticizes FIFA president

“Yesterday’s decision to suspend for a probationary period of a year the implementation of the one-match automatic suspension following the red card issued to the player Folarin Balogun crossed a red line. Football, like any other sport, relies on rules, which are the basis for fair, honest and transparent competition, UEFA expressed in a release. As a protest, president Aleksander Ceferin did not attend the Argentina-Spain final.

Despite these harsh words from UEFA, Gianni Infantino made his stance clear: The imposition or withdrawal of yellow and red cards is something common in soccer. With this, he makes it clear that it was not a FIFA mistake to favor the USMNT, but that it was a soccer decision. Therefore, the relationship between both entities seems not to be the best and could worsen with the possible future changes to the World Cup format.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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‘Infantino should leave, his time has come’, La Liga president Javier Tebas criticizes FIFA president

Javier Tebas was very critical with Gianni Infantino as the La Liga president wants him to leave.

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