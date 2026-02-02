Karim Benzema breaks silence with farewell message as he exits Al Ittihad for Al Hilal amid SPL tensions

Karim Benzema has generated headlines in recent days as uncertainty surrounding his contract placed his future at Al Ittihad in doubt. With tensions rising across the Saudi Pro League, the French star has now broken his silence, issuing a farewell message to his former club after completing his move to Al Hilal.

The dispute between Benzema and Al Ittihad escalated this week when the striker requested to be left out of the club’s most recent match. According to reports, Benzema felt disrespected by a contract renewal proposal that would have extended his deal beyond the 2025-26 season with no base salary, leaving his earnings tied solely to image rights.

The situation quickly sent shockwaves through the Saudi Pro League, with Benzema determined to leave Al Ittihad during the winter transfer window despite only days remaining before its closure. Al Hilal then emerged as a destination, stepping in as the club finalized the sale of Marcos Leonardo to Atlético Madrid, a move that reportedly drew frustration from another league star.

According to multiple reports, Cristiano Ronaldo chose to sit out Al Nassr’s match against Al Riyadh amid growing dissatisfaction with the Public Investment Fund’s management. One of his concerns centered on what he perceived as preferential treatment toward Al Hilal, particularly in contrast to Al Nassr’s lack of international signings, with the push to sign Benzema cited as a key flashpoint.

Tweet placeholder

Despite those objections, Ronaldo’s stance did not prevent the deal from going through. On deadline day, Benzema completed his transfer to Al Hilal, with Al Ittihad announcing the termination of his contract. The Ballon d’Or winner will now remain in Saudi Arabia through June 2027 after signing a reported 18-month deal with his new club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Ronaldo’s pull still matters as Al Ahli’s Ivan Toney details the Portuguese influence on his Saudi Pro League move

Benzema’s message to Al Ittihad fans

With his contract at Real Madrid expiring, Benzema chose to join Al Ittihad in July 2023 as part of the Saudi Pro League’s ambitious project. Alongside stars such as N’Golo Kanté, Fabinho and Moussa Diaby, the striker helped the club lift both the Saudi Cup and the league title during the 2024-25 season, cementing his place in Al Ittihad history.

After two and a half years at the club, Benzema took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a farewell message addressed to Al Ittihad and their supporters: “Al Ittihad, this chapter comes to an end, but the respect and gratitude will always remain. Thank you to the club, the staff, my teammates, and especially the fans for the welcome, the love, and the energy you gave me every day.

“This journey gave me a lot, both personally and professionally. I leave with my head held high, proud to have worn these colors and of everything we shared. I wish you all the best for what’s next. Respect. KB9,” Benzema concluded his message.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Benzema, who wore the captain’s armband in his final appearances, leaves Al Ittihad with 54 goals and 17 assists in 83 matches, along with two major trophies. Still, his departure was met with backlash from sections of the fan base, with videos circulating on social media showing supporters burning his jerseys, a stark reflection of how abruptly his tenure came to an end.