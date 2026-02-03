Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Cristiano Ronaldo
Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Al Nassr ahead of World Cup reportedly put in doubt as release clause emerges

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC warms up during the Saudi Pro League match.
© Abdullah Ahmed/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of team Al-Nassr FC warms up during the Saudi Pro League match.

Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself at the center of growing tension at Al Nassr in recent days, largely due to his absence from the club’s most recent match against Al Riyadh. Amid reported discomfort with the league’s direction, the Portuguese star’s future at the club ahead of the 2026 World Cup has been thrown into doubt, with a release clause now emerging as a key factor.

While Ronaldo has remained silent publicly, multiple reports have suggested that his decision to miss the Al Nassr match stemmed from dissatisfaction with the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s role in the league. Central to that frustration is what has been perceived as preferential treatment toward Al Hilal, highlighted by the completion of Karim Benzema’s move to the rival club.

According to Record journalist Rafael Godinho, Ronaldo is now weighing the possibility of leaving Saudi Arabia altogether. Unhappy with the current situation, June has been identified as the month in which the forward could make a definitive decision, with Major League Soccer and a potential return to Europe cited as possible destinations.

More recently, Record CEO Pedro Sousa reported that Ronaldo’s contract—signed in June 2025 on a two-year deal—includes a clause that would allow him to leave Al Nassr in June 2026. The release clause is reportedly set at €50 million for any club interested in securing his services.

ronaldo al-nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr reacts during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr.

If the situation continues to escalate, Ronaldo’s stance could trigger a significant turning point in his career. With the 2026 World Cup set to kick off on June 11 with a match between Mexico and South Africa, there is a scenario in which the Portuguese forward could resolve his club future even before the tournament begins.

Advertisement
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo was blocking Saudi Pro League domino effect involving Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté

see also

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo was blocking Saudi Pro League domino effect involving Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté

It is worth noting that Record is owned by Cofina Media, a media group in which Ronaldo is a major investor. Still, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner set to turn 41 in the coming months, questions remain over whether any club would be willing to activate such a release clause, or whether Ronaldo himself would ultimately choose to part ways with Al Nassr.

What’s next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

As the face of the Saudi Pro League since his arrival in December 2022, reports indicate that Ronaldo no longer feels fully backed by the PIF. With the winter transfer window now closed, Al Nassr added only two reinforcements, neither of them international stars, while rivals Al Hilal significantly strengthened their squad with the arrival of Benzema.

For now, the next step remains unclear. Al Nassr are set to host Al Ittihad in their next league match on Friday, February 6, with global attention focused on Ronaldo’s potential involvement. Given his role as an ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup bid, how this episode ultimately shapes his relationship with the country remains an open question.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Karim Benzema breaks silence with farewell message as he exits Al Ittihad for Al Hilal amid SPL tensions

Karim Benzema breaks silence with farewell message as he exits Al Ittihad for Al Hilal amid SPL tensions

With tensions growing in the Saudi Pro League over his move to Al Hilal, Karim Benzema broke the silence with a farewell message to Al Ittihad.

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo was blocking Saudi Pro League domino effect involving Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté

Report: Cristiano Ronaldo was blocking Saudi Pro League domino effect involving Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté

Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself at the center of controversy, as the Portuguese star is reportedly blocking a domino effect in the Saudi Pro League involving Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kanté.

Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs. Al Riyadh SC in the Saudi Pro League?

Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs. Al Riyadh SC in the Saudi Pro League?

After regaining their winning form, Al Nassr are preparing to face Al Riyadh SC, aiming for another victory that would keep them closing in on the top of the league standings. However, head coach Jorge Jesus faces a tough challenge, as he will be without Cristiano Ronaldo for a surprising reason.

James Rodríguez ignites Colombia’s 2026 World Cup hopes as star is reportedly offered to two Argentine clubs

James Rodríguez ignites Colombia’s 2026 World Cup hopes as star is reportedly offered to two Argentine clubs

Looking forward to be fit for the 2026 World Cup, Colombia star James Rodríguez has been reportedly offered to two clubs in Argentina.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo