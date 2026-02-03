Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Al Nassr ahead of World Cup reportedly put in doubt as release clause emerges

Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself at the center of growing tension at Al Nassr in recent days, largely due to his absence from the club’s most recent match against Al Riyadh. Amid reported discomfort with the league’s direction, the Portuguese star’s future at the club ahead of the 2026 World Cup has been thrown into doubt, with a release clause now emerging as a key factor.

While Ronaldo has remained silent publicly, multiple reports have suggested that his decision to miss the Al Nassr match stemmed from dissatisfaction with the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s role in the league. Central to that frustration is what has been perceived as preferential treatment toward Al Hilal, highlighted by the completion of Karim Benzema’s move to the rival club.

According to Record journalist Rafael Godinho, Ronaldo is now weighing the possibility of leaving Saudi Arabia altogether. Unhappy with the current situation, June has been identified as the month in which the forward could make a definitive decision, with Major League Soccer and a potential return to Europe cited as possible destinations.

More recently, Record CEO Pedro Sousa reported that Ronaldo’s contract—signed in June 2025 on a two-year deal—includes a clause that would allow him to leave Al Nassr in June 2026. The release clause is reportedly set at €50 million for any club interested in securing his services.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr reacts during the Saudi Pro League match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr.

If the situation continues to escalate, Ronaldo’s stance could trigger a significant turning point in his career. With the 2026 World Cup set to kick off on June 11 with a match between Mexico and South Africa, there is a scenario in which the Portuguese forward could resolve his club future even before the tournament begins.

It is worth noting that Record is owned by Cofina Media, a media group in which Ronaldo is a major investor. Still, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner set to turn 41 in the coming months, questions remain over whether any club would be willing to activate such a release clause, or whether Ronaldo himself would ultimately choose to part ways with Al Nassr.

What’s next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

As the face of the Saudi Pro League since his arrival in December 2022, reports indicate that Ronaldo no longer feels fully backed by the PIF. With the winter transfer window now closed, Al Nassr added only two reinforcements, neither of them international stars, while rivals Al Hilal significantly strengthened their squad with the arrival of Benzema.

For now, the next step remains unclear. Al Nassr are set to host Al Ittihad in their next league match on Friday, February 6, with global attention focused on Ronaldo’s potential involvement. Given his role as an ambassador for Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup bid, how this episode ultimately shapes his relationship with the country remains an open question.

