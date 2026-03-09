Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
premier league
Comments

Mohamed Salah’s replacement found as Liverpool reportedly chase Saudi Pro League star in major transfer push

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool looks dejected during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match.
© Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesMohamed Salah of Liverpool looks dejected during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match.

Liverpool are experiencing a season full of inconsistencies, also marked by injuries to several stars. Alongside this, Mohamed Salah appears to be pushing for a departure from the team following the drama surrounding his statements and other matters. Looking to replace the Egyptian and improve their attacking impact, the Reds are reportedly pursuing a star from the Saudi Pro League ahead of the 2026–27 season.

According to Fussball Daten, the Reds have decided to pursue the signing of Moussa Diaby and are maintaining constant contact with the player’s agents. Under contract with Al Ittihad until 2029, the Frenchman is valued at $46 million, but the fee may increase if more European sides chase his arrival. Liverpool could push for his arrival as a natural replacement for Mohamed Salah, targeting the 26-year-old winger.

While Diaby currently plays in the Saudi Pro League, he comes from having an excellent spell in the Premier League. In his tenure at Aston Villa, the Frenchman scored 10 goals and delivered 11 assists in 54 games, having a fairly solid performance. For this reason, Al Ittihad decided to pay €60 million for him, in the 2024–25 season where he has consolidated as one of the most important players, scoring 8 goals and delivering 29 assists in 61 games.

Given his strong performance, Moussa Diaby is drawing the attention of other major European clubs. According to Ekrem Konur, via X, formerly Twitter, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Chelsea are also pursuing his signing, complicating the Reds’ path. Despite this, the Frenchman would be a key starter at Liverpool, something that could sway him to join as Salah’s replacement.

Al-Ittihad star Moussa Diaby

Moussa Diaby of team Al-Ittihad FC during the Saudi Pro League game.

Far from being a simple task, the Reds could find it quite difficult to secure the transfer of Moussa Diaby. Following the departure of Karim Benzema, the Frenchman has established himself as one of the team’s leaders, so they could put obstacles in the way of his signing. This would not be the first time, as the 26-year-old winger was close to leaving for Inter Milan in February 2026, but the PIF (Public Investment Fund) did not let him go.

Advertisement
Xabi Alonso seems to be finding a way out of Real Madrid reportedly nearing agreement with a Premier League side

see also

Xabi Alonso seems to be finding a way out of Real Madrid reportedly nearing agreement with a Premier League side

Report: Liverpool chase an offensive rebuild for the next season

At the start of the 2025–26 season, Liverpool decided to overhaul their attack by letting Darwin Núñez and Luis Díaz leave, making room for Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, and Alexander Isak. Despite these changes, the new additions have not delivered the expected performance, leaving Arne Slot with several problems. For that reason, they are reportedly pursuing other world-class reinforcements, not just Moussa Diaby.

According to various British media outlets, the Reds are open to letting Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah leave as they look to strengthen their attack with more dynamic players. For this reason, they are targeting Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig as a star reinforcement on the left wing, valued at €118 million. However, Liverpool may continue exploring additional options in attack to secure a better deal.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Xabi Alonso seems to be finding a way out of Real Madrid reportedly nearing agreement with a Premier League side

Xabi Alonso seems to be finding a way out of Real Madrid reportedly nearing agreement with a Premier League side

Xabi Alonso was expected to be the undisputed leader of Real Madrid, but the team’s poor performances led to his dismissal shortly after his arrival. Despite this, he seems to be finding his path again, as he is reportedly close to reaching an agreement with a Premier League side.

Virgil van Dijk could lose a key teammate as Liverpool’s Alisson Becker reportedly draws strong Serie A interest

Virgil van Dijk could lose a key teammate as Liverpool’s Alisson Becker reportedly draws strong Serie A interest

Following Liverpool's poor performance, they are aiming to rebuild their roster, raising doubts about the continuity of several players. In that sense, Virgil van Dijk could lose a key teammate, as Alisson Becker is reportedly attracting the attention of two Serie A sides.

Report: Rodrygo could leave Real Madrid in swap deal for Liverpool star worth $100 million

Report: Rodrygo could leave Real Madrid in swap deal for Liverpool star worth $100 million

Liverpool and Real Madrid could be planning a star swap involving Rodrygo Goes.

Roberto Martínez’s Portugal squad reveal date confirmed for Mexico, USMNT games: Will Cristiano Ronaldo make the cut?

Roberto Martínez’s Portugal squad reveal date confirmed for Mexico, USMNT games: Will Cristiano Ronaldo make the cut?

With Cristiano Ronaldo now forced to have a speedy recovery to be available, the date when coach Roberto Martinez will be revealing Portugal's squad for the friendlies against Mexico and the USMNT has been confirmed.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo