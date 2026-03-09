Mohamed Salah’s replacement found as Liverpool reportedly chase Saudi Pro League star in major transfer push

Liverpool are experiencing a season full of inconsistencies, also marked by injuries to several stars. Alongside this, Mohamed Salah appears to be pushing for a departure from the team following the drama surrounding his statements and other matters. Looking to replace the Egyptian and improve their attacking impact, the Reds are reportedly pursuing a star from the Saudi Pro League ahead of the 2026–27 season.

According to Fussball Daten, the Reds have decided to pursue the signing of Moussa Diaby and are maintaining constant contact with the player’s agents. Under contract with Al Ittihad until 2029, the Frenchman is valued at $46 million, but the fee may increase if more European sides chase his arrival. Liverpool could push for his arrival as a natural replacement for Mohamed Salah, targeting the 26-year-old winger.

While Diaby currently plays in the Saudi Pro League, he comes from having an excellent spell in the Premier League. In his tenure at Aston Villa, the Frenchman scored 10 goals and delivered 11 assists in 54 games, having a fairly solid performance. For this reason, Al Ittihad decided to pay €60 million for him, in the 2024–25 season where he has consolidated as one of the most important players, scoring 8 goals and delivering 29 assists in 61 games.

Given his strong performance, Moussa Diaby is drawing the attention of other major European clubs. According to Ekrem Konur, via X, formerly Twitter, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and Chelsea are also pursuing his signing, complicating the Reds’ path. Despite this, the Frenchman would be a key starter at Liverpool, something that could sway him to join as Salah’s replacement.

Moussa Diaby of team Al-Ittihad FC during the Saudi Pro League game.

Far from being a simple task, the Reds could find it quite difficult to secure the transfer of Moussa Diaby. Following the departure of Karim Benzema, the Frenchman has established himself as one of the team’s leaders, so they could put obstacles in the way of his signing. This would not be the first time, as the 26-year-old winger was close to leaving for Inter Milan in February 2026, but the PIF (Public Investment Fund) did not let him go.

Report: Liverpool chase an offensive rebuild for the next season

At the start of the 2025–26 season, Liverpool decided to overhaul their attack by letting Darwin Núñez and Luis Díaz leave, making room for Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, and Alexander Isak. Despite these changes, the new additions have not delivered the expected performance, leaving Arne Slot with several problems. For that reason, they are reportedly pursuing other world-class reinforcements, not just Moussa Diaby.

According to various British media outlets, the Reds are open to letting Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah leave as they look to strengthen their attack with more dynamic players. For this reason, they are targeting Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig as a star reinforcement on the left wing, valued at €118 million. However, Liverpool may continue exploring additional options in attack to secure a better deal.