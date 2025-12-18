Julián Álvarez would be a great replacement for Robert Lewandowski, says Barcelona sporting commission member

Julián Álvarez has been on FC Barcelona’s radar for some time, and with uncertainty surrounding Robert Lewandowski’s future at the club, his name has resurfaced once again. Now, a member of Barça’s sporting commission has directly addressed the speculation, identifying Álvarez as an ideal long-term replacement for the Polish striker.

Despite being under contract with Atlético Madrid through 2030 and carrying a reported €500 million release clause, Álvarez has been consistently linked with a move to Barcelona, so much so that the player has previously addressed the rumors himself. Viewed as a strong tactical fit, the potential timing of Lewandowski’s eventual departure has only fueled internal admiration for the Argentine, who is said to be highly regarded at board level.

In an interview with Solo para Culés TV, Enric Masip, a member of Barcelona’s sporting commission, was asked whether Álvarez would be a suitable replacement for Lewandowski, and his response was emphatic: “I’d tell you yes — he’s a phenomenal player, a footballer with incredible quality, and he’s having a great season at Atlético. He’s clearly one of the top goal scorers in the world.”

When asked whether Barcelona would be financially capable of pulling off such a move, Masip expressed confidence while referencing comments from club president Joan Laporta. “The president said that Barca must always be in a position to sign whoever they believe is necessary to strengthen the squad, and I have no doubt that will be the case after the work we’ve done on the financial plan, especially regarding the squad and the wage balance between young players and veterans,” he added.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Julian Alvarez of Atletico de Madrid.

Barcelona’s well-documented financial struggles in recent seasons have often limited the club to free transfers or low-cost signings. Still, Masip maintained that Barca’s improving situation could allow for a move of Álvarez’s magnitude. “Barca could handle that situation if it came up — I have no doubt about it,” he concluded optimistically.

While Atlético Madrid have struggled to consistently challenge for major trophies, Álvarez has not shut the door on a future move elsewhere, even as he remains publicly focused on Atlético’s project. Given Masip’s close relationship with president Joan Laporta, his comments suggest that the Argentine forward is firmly on Barcelona’s long-term shortlist.

Lewandowski and a standstill situation

Lewandowski is currently in the final year of the four-year contract he signed in 2022, and he has been one of Barcelona’s most prolific strikers in recent history, scoring 109 goals in 164 appearances despite advancing age. Now 37, however, questions have emerged over whether the club should offer him an extension beyond this season.

According to Marca, Barcelona have yet to make a move toward renewing Lewandowski’s deal, weighing several factors, most notably his age. Concerns have also been raised about his physical condition after a series of injuries over the past year, prompting doubts about whether he can maintain his level when he turns 38 next August.

Lewandowski’s early years at Barca were remarkable, highlighted by winning the Pichichi Trophy as La Liga’s top scorer with 23 goals in the 2022-23 season. However, injuries in 2025 have limited his availability, forcing him to miss five matches late last season (including the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid) and another five during the first half of the current campaign. While he has still scored eight goals at a rate of one every 111 minutes, signs suggest that time may finally be catching up with him, placing his long-term future at Barcelona in question.