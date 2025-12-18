‘Messi’s return would generate €200M,’ claims Barcelona presidential candidate pushing to bring back the Argentina star

With elections at Barcelona drawing closer, the name of Lionel Messi has been more present than ever since his departure from the club in 2021. Now, one of the presidential candidates has discussed the potential financial impact of the Argentine forward returning.

“Messi’s return would generate 200 million euros,” Marc Ciria said during a recent interview with Que t’hi Jugues, as cited by Diario AS. “The increase in revenue that this deal would provide is essential. An agreement with Messi is almost vital for Barca.”

Ciria also discussed the status the Argentine star still holds at age 38. “If we step outside Barcelona, Leo Messi is still the most highly regarded athlete in the world,” he said, pointing not only to what the forward would mean on the field, but also to factors such as marketing, media exposure, and financial revenue.

“I’m talking about Messi as indispensable in the sense that he is structural if we want Barca to maintain their member-owned model,” the Barcelona presidential candidate added. “He wants to come back home, so let’s make it happen and implement a strategic plan in which Barca also clearly benefit.”

Messi played for Barcelona between 2004 and 2021.

Ciria delivers subtle criticism of Laporta over Messi treatment

Like Marc Ciria, another club presidential candidate, Victor Font, spoke several weeks ago about the possibility of a “last dance” for Lionel Messi at Barcelona. In both cases, the discussion focused on the chance of the forward returning as an active player, which is clearly the role in which Messi would have the greatest impact.

This contrasts with the stance taken by Joan Laporta. The current Barcelona president has consistently avoided giving fans hope about a future in which Messi wears the club’s No. 10 jersey again. Instead, Laporta has shown enthusiasm for other initiatives related to the Argentine star, such as tributes that include a statue outside Camp Nou.

On that point, Ciria drew a clear line when discussing the possibility of Messi returning as a player, with a statement that subtly criticized Laporta’s approach: “This isn’t a plan about tributes or statues, it’s a strategic plan for a strategic partner.”

A Messi return to Barcelona appears unlikely

Despite the initiatives floated by different presidential candidates, the idea of Messi returning to Barcelona as a professional player appears increasingly remote. Time is relentless: Leo is currently 38 years old and will be 39 by the start of the 2026–27 La Liga season.

In addition, the Argentine forward is not free of commitments. Just a few months ago, he signed a contract extension with Inter Miami for three more years. That means he will remain tied to the Major League Soccer club at least until December 31, 2028 — a date by which he will already be 41 years old.