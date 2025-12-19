Trending topics:
Serie A
Christian Pulisic’s Milan needs reinforcements: Italian Super Cup collapse forces Massimiliano Allegri to make Thiago Silva decision ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic (left) and Thiago Silva (right)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (left) and Thiago Silva (right)

The fallout from defeat can often accelerate decisions that were already forming behind the scenes. For Christian Pulisic, whose influence at Milan has grown steadily this season, the mood around the club has shifted sharply after another painful setback. Massimiliano Allegri has spoken of calm and balance. Yet, urgency is unmistakable, while the name of Thiago Silva has begun to re-enter conversations at precisely the moment the Rossoneri’s defensive frailties have been laid bare.

Milan’s Italian Super Cup defence ended abruptly with a 2-0 defeat to Napoli at the King Saud University Stadium in the semi-finals. A goal in each half was enough to knock Allegri’s side out at the first hurdle. The performance raised uncomfortable questions. Defensive errors, uncertainty in key moments, and a lack of composure proved costly. The experienced manager rotated his side, but the changes failed to provide stability, and Milan was ultimately punished for missed chances and lapses at the back.  

After the match, Allegri did not hide where the problems lay. “If you consistently concede two goals for three games that you could have done better, you have to figure out how to do better,” he said. With the Coppa Italia already gone and the Super Cup now lost, Serie A is the club’s only remaining competition. That reality has sharpened the focus on squad depth—and particularly on defence.

Immediately after the defeat, reports from Italy suggested that the experienced tactician held discussions with the club’s hierarchy. According to insider Luca Cohen, the coach reiterated a clear priority: Milan needs an experienced defender in January. This is not about future planning. It is about the present.

Allegri wants someone who understands pressure, organization, and leadership—qualities that cannot be coached overnight. Milan’s defensive unit has talent, but recent matches have shown a lack of authority in decisive moments. That context is crucial to understanding why one name refuses to go away.

The familiar figure in the background

For weeks, rumors have circulated about the future of Thiago Silva, who recently terminated his contract with Fluminense six months early. The Brazilian defender, now 41, has been clear about his objective: return to Europe to keep his 2026 World Cup dream alive.

Despite his age, Silva has remained a regular starter, helping Fluminense reach the Club World Cup semi-finals and earning a place in the Team of the Tournament. His physical condition has impressed observers, and his leadership credentials remain unquestioned. Still, until now, Milan’s stance appeared cautious.

Fluminense star Thiago Silva looks on

Thiago Silva #3 of Fluminense

Allegri’s reported decision revealed

Midway through the post-Super Cup fallout, the picture became clearer. According to ESPN BrasilMassimiliano Allegri has opened the doors of Milan to Thiago Silva, approving the idea of a six-month contract that would run until the 2026 World Cup. This would not be a sentimental reunion. It would be a calculated move.

Allegri knows Silva well—from his earlier San Siro spell to his development into one of Europe’s elite defenders. The coach believes that even on a short-term basis, the Brazilian veteran could provide experience, calm, and leadership during the decisive months of the season.

