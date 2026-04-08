Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 Champions League Quarterfinals First Leg

FC Barcelona host Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, April 8, in the first leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie at Spotify Camp Nou. Stay with us for every moment of this thrilling matchup as we bring you live minute-by-minute coverage throughout the game.

Barcelona head into the match on the back of a 2-1 La Liga victory over these same opponents last Saturday, a result that kept them at the top of the table and extended their unbeaten run to nine games. After falling short against the Colchoneros in the Copa del Rey semifinals, the Blaugrana will be determined to get the better of Atletico in this far more consequential occasion.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are badly out of form after three consecutive defeats against Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid and Barcelona. Despite the losing streak, the Colchoneros arrive with a point to prove, still fuming over the refereeing decisions in the last meeting, with the club’s CEO going as far as filing a formal complaint over VAR’s handling of a potential red card for Gerard Martin.