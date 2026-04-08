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Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 Champions League Quarterfinals First Leg

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lamine Yamal (L) of FC Barcelona and Julian Alvarez (R) of Atletico Madrid.
© Aitor Alcalde & David Ramos/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal (L) of FC Barcelona and Julian Alvarez (R) of Atletico Madrid.

FC Barcelona host Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, April 8, in the first leg of their 2025-26 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie at Spotify Camp Nou. Stay with us for every moment of this thrilling matchup as we bring you live minute-by-minute coverage throughout the game.

Barcelona head into the match on the back of a 2-1 La Liga victory over these same opponents last Saturday, a result that kept them at the top of the table and extended their unbeaten run to nine games. After falling short against the Colchoneros in the Copa del Rey semifinals, the Blaugrana will be determined to get the better of Atletico in this far more consequential occasion.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are badly out of form after three consecutive defeats against Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid and Barcelona. Despite the losing streak, the Colchoneros arrive with a point to prove, still fuming over the refereeing decisions in the last meeting, with the club’s CEO going as far as filing a formal complaint over VAR’s handling of a potential red card for Gerard Martin.

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Kickoff time and how to watch

The game between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will kick off at 3 PM (ET).

You can watch the UEFA Champions League live on Paramount+, DAZN and ViX.

FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid meet in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals

Welcome to our live blog for the first leg of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League quarterfinals between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Stay with us for key updates and live minute-by-minute coverage!

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