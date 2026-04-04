Cristiano Ronaldo’s brace not enough as Ivan Toney extends Golden Boot lead with 26th goal: What it would take for Al-Nassr star to win award

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest efforts and Ivan Toney’s relentless scoring have reignited one of the most compelling storylines of the Saudi Pro League season, as both players continue to define the race for the Golden Boot. On Saturday, Ivan Toney netted his 26th Saudi Pro League goal this season, raising the question of whether Ronaldo can truly mount a comeback in the race against the Al-Ahli striker.

Ivan Toney once again delivered when it mattered most, scoring as Al-Ahli secured a 2-0 victory over Damac in Round 27 of the Saudi top division. The result reinforced Al-Ahli’s position in third place with 62 points from 26 matches, as it continues pushing for both domestic and continental success. The match was effectively decided within minutes, with Toney finding the net early after an own goal opened the scoring.

The Englishman’s scoring record has placed him firmly at the top of the Golden Boot race, making him the player to beat this season. With 26 goals in the Saudi Pro League, the English striker continues to separate himself from the chasing pack. His consistency has been remarkable, with a standout run between Matchdays 12 and 23 where he scored 18 goals in just 12 games.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains firmly in the Golden Boot conversation, though the gap to Toney is becoming more significant. The Al-Nassr captain has scored 23 goals in 27 league appearances this season, trailing the Al-Ahli forward by three goals in the race.

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Despite missing several matches, the Portuguese has continued to deliver at a high level, maintaining his status as one of the league’s most dangerous attackers. His ability to produce decisive moments ensures he cannot be ruled out, even if the challenge is becoming more difficult.

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Other challengers also battle to stop Ronaldo from making history

As the season approaches its final stretch, the question remains whether Ronaldo can realistically close the gap on Toney. With both players in strong form, the race remains open, but Toney’s consistency and current lead give him the advantage.

Naturally, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has claimed the Golden Boot honor in the last couple of years. However, the current campaign presents a different challenge. With seven matches remaining, every goal will be critical in determining whether Ronaldo can reclaim the top spot.

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While the spotlight remains on Ronaldo and Toney, other players are still in contention, adding further intensity to the race. Julian Quinones of Al-Qadsiah has scored 24 goals, placing him just behind Toney and ahead of Ronaldo.

Similarly, Roger Martínez of Al-Taawoun has reached 20 goals, showcasing strong form throughout the campaign. These challengers ensure that the Golden Boot battle remains highly competitive across the league’s final fixtures.

What it would take for Ronaldo to surpass Toney

Cristiano Ronaldo is three goals behind Ivan Toney in the Saudi Pro League scoring race (26 vs 23). For Ronaldo to surpass Toney, two things need to happen:

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Ronaldo must continue scoring at his current pace or better

He has 23 goals in 23 matches, which is a goal-per-game ratio of 1.00. If he maintains this, he can realistically close the gap in just a few games: three goals to tie, four to overtake.

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC celebrates scoring

Toney needs to slow down or stop scoring

Toney has 26 goals in 26 matches, also averaging 1.00 per game. If he keeps scoring at the same pace, Ronaldo will need a scoring surge (a run of braces or hat-tricks) to overtake him. Thus, the Portuguese overtakes Toney only if he outperforms him from this point forward.

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