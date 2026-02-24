Marcus Rashford could decide his future as Hansi Flick’s Barcelona reportedly push hard with an all-in move

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Barcelona have established themselves as one of the most dynamic attacking teams. Not only have Lamine Yamal and Raphinha excelled, but Marcus Rashford has also stepped up, shining both as a scorer and a creator. Despite this, the Englishman seemed to drift away from a permanent move, but Hansi Flick’s team has reportedly taken a step forward to secure his talent.

According to Nicolò Schira on X, formerly Twitter, Barcelona have already met with Marcus Rashford’s agent in an effort to bring positions closer regarding a permanent transfer from Manchester United. Following this, the Englishman would have reached an agreement with the Blaugranas on a contract running until 2030, making it clear that this is the player’s priority. However, the Spanish side are still seeking to reach an agreement with the Red Devils.

Holding an option-to-buy valued at around €30-35 million, the Blaugranas have a unilateral chance to secure a permanent move, but they are reportedly trying to reduce the amount. Nonetheless, Rashford’s impressive performances are catching Manchester United’s attention, as they consider either giving him a role within the team or pursuing a higher transfer to another team like PSG. For that reason, the Spanish side may be forced to pay the full amount.

Marcus Rashford has established himself as one of Barcelona’s best players, scoring 10 goals and providing 12 assists in 34 matches. Despite this, his permanent signing reportedly does not fully convince the front office, as they are also looking to pursue a younger alternative such as Jan Virgili. However, the Englishman appears to be gaining ground thanks to his immediate impact on the team, something that is far from easy to achieve.

Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona misses a chance during the Girona game.

Barcelona may face a growing doubt: Experience or Youth

With Raphinha established as the option on the left wing, Barcelona are looking to secure a reliable backup in order to better manage his physical workload. While Rashford has fit perfectly into the team’s system, doubts are emerging over whether he represents a long-term solution, as he is 28 years old and may not be the best choice to build the club’s future around. With this in mind, they could be forced to decide whether to prioritize experience or youth.

In the 34 matches he has played this season, Marcus Rashford has managed to place himself among the team’s top scorers and top assist providers. Alongside this, the Englishman has delivered an immediate impact, adapting to Hansi Flick’s ideas. While a bet like Jan Virgili could be ideal for the future, he would represent uncertainty in terms of performance. He could even take time to contribute in the same way as the Englishman.

According to Sergi Capdevila of Diario Sport, the Blaugranas have already decided to go all in for Marcus Rashford, having reached the conclusion that there is no player who can offer the same on-field performance for that price. Because of this, they could look to Barcelona Atlètic for a future-oriented bet, with Toni Fernández, Dani Rodríguez, and Shane Kluivert emerging as the leading candidates to gain prominence in the coming seasons.