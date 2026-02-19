Jude Bellingham’s status confirmed as Real Madrid will miss three key players for La Liga match vs. Osasuna

Real Madrid is now leading the La Liga standings after a victory against Real Sociedad was followed by Barcelona’s defeat to Girona. However, in a previous win over Rayo Vallecano there was a painful situation for Jude Bellingham that still is not resolved before the Osasuna match.

The midfielder had to leave the field early while trying to hold back tears after suffering an injury. For the England international, it was a muscle issue in his left hamstring that was expected to sideline him for a few matches, but this week he experienced a setback that rules him out of next Saturday’s game.

Bellingham will not be the only player unavailable for Álvaro Arbeloa. The manager knows that Rodrygo did not return in time from a muscle injury, with Eder Militao being the other confirmed absence for the team.

Bellingham’s potential return

The victory against Rayo Vallecano left a sour note because of Bellingham’s injury. That happened on February 1, and despite three weeks having passed, it appears he will not be returning any time soon.

Bellingham has been out for almost 20 days (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

What was initially expected to be a recovery that would have him ready by now has turned into an estimated five week window before he can rejoin the lineup. With this in mind, he could still be out for up to three more weeks if the club chooses to take a cautious approach.

Bellingham has already missed the recent victories against Valencia and Real Sociedad, as well as the first leg of the Champions League playoff against Benfica. He is expected to return on March 14 in the match against Elche, after missing games against Osasuna, Benfica, Getafe, and potentially Celta.

Rodrygo should be ready soon

Rodrygo was expected to miss just 10 days when he was injured before the match in Valencia. The initial projection had him returning for Osasuna, but a setback in his recovery left him unavailable.

This delay is not as serious as Bellingham’s situation, so the Brazilian should be ready for the next La Liga match against Getafe. Arbeloa will not be able to use Rodrygo for the Benfica rematch because he remains suspended for one more match in the competition.

