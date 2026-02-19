Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
La Liga
Comments

Jude Bellingham’s status confirmed as Real Madrid will miss three key players for La Liga match vs. Osasuna

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Bellingham's status has been confirmed
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesBellingham's status has been confirmed

Real Madrid is now leading the La Liga standings after a victory against Real Sociedad was followed by Barcelona’s defeat to Girona. However, in a previous win over Rayo Vallecano there was a painful situation for Jude Bellingham that still is not resolved before the Osasuna match.

The midfielder had to leave the field early while trying to hold back tears after suffering an injury. For the England international, it was a muscle issue in his left hamstring that was expected to sideline him for a few matches, but this week he experienced a setback that rules him out of next Saturday’s game.

Bellingham will not be the only player unavailable for Álvaro Arbeloa. The manager knows that Rodrygo did not return in time from a muscle injury, with Eder Militao being the other confirmed absence for the team.

Bellingham’s potential return

The victory against Rayo Vallecano left a sour note because of Bellingham’s injury. That happened on February 1, and despite three weeks having passed, it appears he will not be returning any time soon.

Bellingham has been out for almost 20 days

Bellingham has been out for almost 20 days (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

What was initially expected to be a recovery that would have him ready by now has turned into an estimated five week window before he can rejoin the lineup. With this in mind, he could still be out for up to three more weeks if the club chooses to take a cautious approach.

Advertisement
Lilian Thuram strongly criticizes José Mourinho for his words to Vinicius Jr: ‘There’s a feeling of superiority and white narcissism’

see also

Lilian Thuram strongly criticizes José Mourinho for his words to Vinicius Jr: ‘There’s a feeling of superiority and white narcissism’

Bellingham has already missed the recent victories against Valencia and Real Sociedad, as well as the first leg of the Champions League playoff against Benfica. He is expected to return on March 14 in the match against Elche, after missing games against Osasuna, Benfica, Getafe, and potentially Celta.

Rodrygo should be ready soon

Rodrygo was expected to miss just 10 days when he was injured before the match in Valencia. The initial projection had him returning for Osasuna, but a setback in his recovery left him unavailable.

This delay is not as serious as Bellingham’s situation, so the Brazilian should be ready for the next La Liga match against Getafe. Arbeloa will not be able to use Rodrygo for the Benfica rematch because he remains suspended for one more match in the competition.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Marcus Rashford, Pedri’s injury updates ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga match against Levante

Marcus Rashford, Pedri’s injury updates ahead of Barcelona’s La Liga match against Levante

Marcus Rashford and Pedri gave the fans new updates with potential returns to Barcelona's lineup apparently coming soon.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets achieve unprecedented milestone with IFFHS recognition as Barcelona and Inter Miami Unite to cement duo’s latest record

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets achieve unprecedented milestone with IFFHS recognition as Barcelona and Inter Miami Unite to cement duo’s latest record

For years, Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets were inseparable on the pitch, shaping eras, lifting trophies, and defining soccer’s modern tactical identity. Now, their shared journey has produced yet another milestone that underscores their extraordinary longevity and chemistry.

Harry Kane ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland in the European Golden Shoe race

Harry Kane ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland in the European Golden Shoe race

Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland are the players at the top of the European Golden Shoe standings.

Benfica hit back at Real Madrid with UEFA complaint against Federico Valverde for ‘violent conduct’

Benfica hit back at Real Madrid with UEFA complaint against Federico Valverde for ‘violent conduct’

After dismissing Vinicius Junior's claims, Benfica decided to hit Real Madrid back filling a complaint to UEFA, accusing star Federico Valverde for "violent conduct."

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo