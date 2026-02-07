Trending topics:
La Liga
Comments

Rodrygo injury update: Real Madrid forward to miss upcoming La Liga matches

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Rodrygo was set to start in Valencia before the injury
Rodrygo was set to start in Valencia before the injury

Rodrygo was a huge piece of Real Madrid’s success in past seasons. His appearances in decisive matches were crucial, especially in their Champions League titles. However, his importance has diminished since Xabi Alonso’s hiring.

Alonso’s departure didn’t help much because he wasn’t a starter for Álvaro Arbeloa either, but a suspension to Vinicius opened a spot in the attack for the match against Valencia. Unfortunately, he will not replace his fellow Brazilian.

Real Madrid confirmed Rodrygo has been diagnosed with right hamstring tendinosis that will keep him out at Mestalla. The estimated absence is around 10 days, which means he may also miss the home match with Real Sociedad.

Rodrygo’s return will take even longer

The problems for Rodrygo to regain a place in the team don’t stop with injuries. This setback could keep him out for the next two matches. However, he won’t be available for Real Madrid’s match after Real Sociedad.

Rodrygo leaving the field in the defeat to Benfica (Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty Images)

Rodrygo leaving the field in the defeat to Benfica

Even if he recovers in time to be fit for the Champions League playoff against Benfica, Rodrygo will not play. The reason is he received a red card in the chaotic ending of the last league-phase match that ended in a 4-2 defeat during the visit to Portugal.

His return could then come when Real Madrid visits Osasuna in La Liga on February 21. Notably, he will not be available for the second leg in the European competition because he received a two-match suspension for his gesture toward the referee.

Rodrygo’s replacement in Valencia

Every injury is ill-timed for players who aren’t a manager’s favorite. This one may have hurt even more because he was almost certain to start in Vinicius’ absence. Rodrygo’s status isn’t the only issue Arbeloa is facing for the weekend.

Jude Bellingham is another major absence, leaving Kylian Mbappé with even more pressure to be the main scoring option. Arbeloa could opt to put the Frenchman in his natural left-side position with Gonzalo Garcia as the traditional No. 9 up front. Other alternatives are Franco Mastantuono, Brahim Díaz, or even Federico Valverde on the right wing.

