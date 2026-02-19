Lilian Thuram strongly criticizes José Mourinho for his words to Vinicius Jr: ‘There’s a feeling of superiority and white narcissism’

Since José Mourinho’s arrival, Benfica have taken a step forward competitively, reaching the UEFA Champions League playoffs and competing for the league title. However, the coach’s impact has been pushed into the background, as his criticism of Vinícius Jr.’s goal celebration has sparked major controversy. Even legend Lilian Thuram decided to issue a rebuke of the Portuguese coach, leaving strong statements on his words.

“When you score a goal like that you celebrate in a respectful way… I told him that when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back. And then, when he was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person in the history of this club was black. This club, the last thing it is is racist, so if in his mind it was something in relation to that, this is Benfica. There is something wrong because it happens in every stadium,” José Mourinho said, via Amazon Prime.

Although Mourinho chose not to take sides in Vinicius’ accusations against Gianluca Prestianni, criticism of the Brazilian’s attitude did not go down well. Critics slammed it not only for poor timing but also for trying to limit how he wanted to celebrate. Far from being the first time, he has been through this before when he was criticized for celebrating by dancing. In response, legend Lilian Thuram joined the criticism to the Portuguese coach.

“In Mourinho’s judgment there is a sense of superiority and white narcissism: he is a great coach with an exceptional career, he has worked with many Black players, and that does not prevent him, first, from doubting the truthfulness of a racist act, and second, from questioning the victim’s responsibility—Vinicius in this case—because of the way he celebrates a goal…Who is Mourinho to allow himself to decide what Vinicius can or cannot do?,” Lilian Thuram said, as reported by Nicolò Schira.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica, speaks to Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Mourinho denounces referee corruption in Benfica vs Real Madrid game

With a victory in their previous match, Benfica approached the game with high hopes of defeating Real Madrid once again. While the contest remained evenly matched for much of the time, Vinícius Jr. ultimately tipped the scales with an impressive goal. Despite this, Coach José Mourinho issued strong post-match criticism. He not only took aim at the Brazilian’s attitude but also denounced corruption in officiating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Thierry Henry offers firm support to Vinicius in racism allegation: ‘Prestianni, I’m sure, will not tell us what he actually said’

Speaking in the mixed zone to Movistar Plus, Mourinho revealed the reason behind his red card, accusing referee François Letexier of corruption: “I was sent off because I said something that is very obvious. The referee had a piece of paper that said: ‘Tchouaméni, Carreras, and Huijsen cannot be shown a yellow card.’ … I told the referee this because I’ve coached 1,400 matches with my backside on the bench.”

Following his comments directed at Vinícius Jr. and his accusations, the second leg between Real Madrid and Benfica at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium appears to be surrounded by controversy. In addition, Gianluca Prestianni could be available for that match, as UEFA’s investigation may take considerable time. As a result, the potential presence of the Argentine could be surrounded by heightened tensions between both sides.