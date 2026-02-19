Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
champions league
Comments

Lilian Thuram strongly criticizes José Mourinho for his words to Vinicius Jr: ‘There’s a feeling of superiority and white narcissism’

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Legend Lilian Thuram, Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica and Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.
© Alessandro Sabattini/Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesLegend Lilian Thuram, Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica and Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Since José Mourinho’s arrival, Benfica have taken a step forward competitively, reaching the UEFA Champions League playoffs and competing for the league title. However, the coach’s impact has been pushed into the background, as his criticism of Vinícius Jr.’s goal celebration has sparked major controversy. Even legend Lilian Thuram decided to issue a rebuke of the Portuguese coach, leaving strong statements on his words.

When you score a goal like that you celebrate in a respectful way… I told him that when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back. And then, when he was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person in the history of this club was black. This club, the last thing it is is racist, so if in his mind it was something in relation to that, this is Benfica. There is something wrong because it happens in every stadium,” José Mourinho said, via Amazon Prime.

Although Mourinho chose not to take sides in Vinicius’ accusations against Gianluca Prestianni, criticism of the Brazilian’s attitude did not go down well. Critics slammed it not only for poor timing but also for trying to limit how he wanted to celebrate. Far from being the first time, he has been through this before when he was criticized for celebrating by dancing. In response, legend Lilian Thuram joined the criticism to the Portuguese coach.

In Mourinho’s judgment there is a sense of superiority and white narcissism: he is a great coach with an exceptional career, he has worked with many Black players, and that does not prevent him, first, from doubting the truthfulness of a racist act, and second, from questioning the victim’s responsibility—Vinicius in this case—because of the way he celebrates a goal…Who is Mourinho to allow himself to decide what Vinicius can or cannot do?, Lilian Thuram said, as reported by Nicolò Schira.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica, speaks to Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica, speaks to Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Mourinho denounces referee corruption in Benfica vs Real Madrid game

With a victory in their previous match, Benfica approached the game with high hopes of defeating Real Madrid once again. While the contest remained evenly matched for much of the time, Vinícius Jr. ultimately tipped the scales with an impressive goal. Despite this, Coach José Mourinho issued strong post-match criticism. He not only took aim at the Brazilian’s attitude but also denounced corruption in officiating.

Advertisement
Thierry Henry offers firm support to Vinicius in racism allegation: ‘Prestianni, I’m sure, will not tell us what he actually said’

see also

Thierry Henry offers firm support to Vinicius in racism allegation: ‘Prestianni, I’m sure, will not tell us what he actually said’

Speaking in the mixed zone to Movistar Plus, Mourinho revealed the reason behind his red card, accusing referee François Letexier of corruption: I was sent off because I said something that is very obvious. The referee had a piece of paper that said: ‘Tchouaméni, Carreras, and Huijsen cannot be shown a yellow card.’ … I told the referee this because I’ve coached 1,400 matches with my backside on the bench.”

Following his comments directed at Vinícius Jr. and his accusations, the second leg between Real Madrid and Benfica at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium appears to be surrounded by controversy. In addition, Gianluca Prestianni could be available for that match, as UEFA’s investigation may take considerable time. As a result, the potential presence of the Argentine could be surrounded by heightened tensions between both sides.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Alvaro Arbeloa’s future in danger as José Mourinho could make a comeback to Real Madrid due to a reported clause

Alvaro Arbeloa’s future in danger as José Mourinho could make a comeback to Real Madrid due to a reported clause

Although Álvaro Arbeloa continues to push for his continuity at Real Madrid, his position could be at risk. Thriving at Benfica, José Mourinho is once again attracting the attention of Los Blancos, who could pursue his return due to a reported clause in his current contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo could rejoin José Mourinho as the Portuguese coach reportedly eyes a surprising job after the 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo could rejoin José Mourinho as the Portuguese coach reportedly eyes a surprising job after the 2026 World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite with José Mourinho several years after their time together at Real Madrid. After impressing at Benfica, the Portuguese coach is reportedly set to be offered an ambitious role following the 2026 World Cup.

Pep Guardiola to thank José Mourinho as win over Real Madrid helps Man City secure Champions League top-eight spot

Pep Guardiola to thank José Mourinho as win over Real Madrid helps Man City secure Champions League top-eight spot

With Manchester City securing a spot in the top 8 in the UEFA Champions League table, head coach Pep Guardiola will be thanking Jose Mourinho after Benfica's win over Real Madrid.

How to watch Sporting San Miguelito vs LA Galaxy in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

How to watch Sporting San Miguelito vs LA Galaxy in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Sporting San Miguelito face LA Galaxy in the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup first round. Below is all the key information you need, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and options to watch or live stream the match in the USA.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo