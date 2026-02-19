Chelsea boss Rosenior issues worrying injury update on Marc Cucurella ahead of Spain’s Finalissima

Marc Cucurella has raised alarm bells within the Spain camp after suffering an injury that has sidelined him for Chelsea’s most recent matches. With the Finalissima against Argentina set to take place in about a month, the Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior provided a concerning update on the Spanish defender.

In the Premier League match against Leeds United on Feb. 10, Cucurella was forced off at halftime and replaced by Jorrel Hato. The coach noted afterward that the left back was dealing with hamstring discomfort, and following tests last Thursday, he was ruled out of Chelsea‘s most recent FA Cup match against Hull City.

Rosenior spoke at Thursday’s press conference ahead of the match against Burnley, and when asked about the defender, his response was far from optimistic: “I can’t give an exact timeframe on Marc. He suffered a hamstring injury just before half-time in the Leeds game. It’s a real shame because he’s an outstanding player, and one of the best left-backs in the world.“

Despite being unable to provide a recovery timeline, he expressed confidence in Chelsea’s depth and the players ready to step in. “It’s a shame not to have Marc available but we have Jorrel (Hato) and we have Malo (Gusto) who can play on that side, so we have really good players that can cover,” the 41-year-old coach stated.

Marc Cucurella of Spain battles for possession with Mehmet Zeki Celik of Türkiye.

Sitting fifth in the league with 44 points, one point outside the UEFA Champions League qualification spots, Chelsea will face Burnley on Saturday, and in two weeks they meet Arsenal in a key matchup, with one of the squad’s stars in serious doubt. “Of course, the sooner Marc gets back, the better,” he concluded.

Spain monitoring Cucurella’s fitness

Cucurella has become a key piece for Spain under head coach Luis de la Fuente, bringing his international totals to 22 appearances, one goal and two assists. While his scoring numbers for La Roja are modest, his defensive work and attacking support down the left flank alongside Nico Williams have established him as one of the top players in the world at his position.

BBC Sport‘s Nizaar Kinsella reports that Cucurella hopes to return in three to four weeks after undergoing a scan on his hamstring. With the Finalissima scheduled for March 27, the left back could be available in time, though likely short of peak form. While Alejandro Grimaldo presents another option at left back, the absence of Cucurella, a more defensively reliable presence, would still represent a significant blow for Spain.