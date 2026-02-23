Trending topics:
Real Madrid’s Dean Huijsen apologizes on Chinese social media after racist video repost backlash

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Dean Huijsen of Real Madrid looks on with the ball during the UEFA Champions League.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesDean Huijsen of Real Madrid looks on with the ball during the UEFA Champions League.

While Real Madrid are going through genuine uncertainty in terms of results, the club remains surrounded by controversy. Not only is UEFA investigating Gianluca Prestianni following racism allegations from Vinicius Jr., but Dean Huijsen also became embroiled in controversy after reposting a racist video targeting the Chinese community. In response, he issued a public apology on a Chinese social media platform, leaving many fans dissatisfied.

A few hours ago, Dean Huijsen reposted a video on his Instagram profile in which the Chinese community was mocked. In response, he has decided to apologize to his followers: “I sincerely apologize to my Chinese friends, I previously forwarded content that included offensive messages unintentionally. It was completely unintentional, and I regret the distress caused,” Huijsen posted, via Real Madrid’s Weibo account.

Despite having apologized to the Chinese community, fans are not entirely convinced by Huijsen words. Instead, they are calling for a worldwide apology rather than one issued solely on Weibo. Some are even demanding a video statement, as they do not consider his remarks fully genuine. In addition, critics accuse Real Madrid of issuing the apology merely to mitigate potential commercial damage that those comments could cause.

While Vinicius Jr.’s racial discrimination accusations against Gianluca Prestianni remain under scrutiny, Real Madrid may be seeking to distance themselves from the controversy, as it could be perceived as hypocritical due to their situation with the Argentine star. In doing so, Los Blancos risk weakening their position in the Chinese market. However, they could remain reluctant to issue another apology on Instagram or through their official website.

Dean Huijsen of Real Madrid

Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen.

Dean Huijsen keeps facing early struggles at Real Madrid

After arriving as a marquee €62.5 million signing, Dean Huijsen was expected to become the defensive leader of Real Madrid. Although he impressed in the Premier League with AFC Bournemouth, the Spaniard has struggled at Los Blancos. Not only did he become involved in a racial controversy, but he is also enduring an injury-plagued spell that has disrupted his development.

UEFA officially takes provisional action on Vinicius Jr.’s complaint against Gianluca Prestianni ahead of the Real Madrid vs. Benfica match.

see also

UEFA officially takes provisional action on Vinicius Jr.’s complaint against Gianluca Prestianni ahead of the Real Madrid vs. Benfica match.

In his first season in LaLiga, the 20-year-old defender has suffered five muscle injuries, sidelining him for nine matches. Moreover, Huijsen has yet to fully convince supporters with his performances, as he has been repeatedly exposed by costly and inexplicable errors. Nevertheless, he has already shown flashes of elite potential; it is simply that his physical setbacks appear to have stalled his adaptation.

