Cristiano Ronaldo’s one defining attribute highlighted by Roberto Martinez as Portugal’s 2026 World Cup X-Factor

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s journey toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup is beginning to take shape, with the national team already having learned its group-stage opponents and mapped out a challenging path ahead. Under head coach Roberto Martinez, expectations remain high as Portugal prepares for a tournament that could define an era.

As the tournament approaches, the focus is not only on fixtures and formats but also on leadership and mentality within the team. Portugal enters the competition with one of its most talented generations in years, blending experience with emerging stars. The balance between ambition and pressure will be crucial as the team aims to go further than ever before.

The 2026 World Cup itself promises a historic format, with an expanded field and more matches than ever before. Portugal’s placement in the draw presents both opportunity and risk, as it will need consistency and resilience to progress through the stages. Amid all this anticipation, Martinez has pointed to a defining quality within the squad that could prove decisive.

Now Martinez has hinted at something deeper shaping Portugal’s chances, a key attribute within Ronaldo that could inspire and elevate the entire squad on the road to World Cup success.

Cristiano Ronaldo and team mates of Portugal pose for a photo with the UEFA Nations League trophy

What did Martinez say about Ronaldo?

Beyond tactics and fixtures, Martinez has emphasized the importance of mentality within the squad, an area where Ronaldo stands out. Speaking about the players, Martinez revealed: “When I announced my first call-up to the Belgian national team, I had a very strange feeling reading the names of so many players I didn’t know. So, when I arrived in Portugal, I went to visit all 32 of them. I asked them why they were on the national team, wow did we get into football, who are our heroes? There’s always a figure who explains why they love playing football.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I asked them who their role model was. Many players didn’t hesitate to answer and said Cristiano Ronaldo. It’s very special and unique to have a player who has dedicated 21 years to the national team”, he told the media, before adding: “Carlos Forbes was born in 2004, when Cristiano Ronaldo was already on the national team. When players who grew up watching him see what he does every day, they look up to him.”

This statement highlights the 41-year-old’s role as a model figure for the national team, influencing not just performance but also identity. His longevity—spanning more than two decades—has made him a reference point for younger players entering the squad.

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martinez further praised Ronaldo’s mindset, stating: “An elite player isn’t defined by their talent, but by their mentality and resilience.” This reflects the belief that the superstar’s approach to preparation and commitment could be the driving force behind Portugal’s World Cup ambitions.

Portugal’s path to possible World Cup glory

Portugal has been drawn into a competitive group alongside South Korea, South Africa, and a playoff winner, setting up a demanding start to their campaign. Their fixtures will take place across multiple venues in the United States, testing both adaptability and depth.

For the Selecao, the group stage begins on June 17 and concludes on June 27, with matches spread across Houston and Miami. If they progress, they could face teams like England or other top European sides, depending on their final position. For Ronaldo, this tournament represents what could be his final World Cup, thus, the motivation to secure the only major trophy missing from his career adds emotional weight to Portugal’s campaign.

Advertisement