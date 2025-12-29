Joao Cancelo’s future remains uncertain: Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has reportedly made a decision on his potential return

Joao Cancelo arrived at Al Hilal as a star in 2024, aiming to establish himself as one of the top players in the Saudi Pro League. However, the arrival of coach Simone Inzaghi appears to have altered the situation. The Portuguese player is reportedly not being registered with the team for the league, fueling rumors of his potential return to Europe, possibly Barcelona. In response to these developments, coach Hansi Flick has reportedly made a decision.

With just six months to go before the 2026 World Cup with Portugal, Cancelo will be forced to leave Al Hilal to earn a call-up to the national team. According to Adrian Sanchez at MasQuePelotas, the Portuguese player’s agents have offered him a return to Barcelona, prompting the front office to consider the possibility. However, coach Hansi Flick reportedly believes that the Portuguese veteran should not return, as he considers it a closed chapter.

Even though Joao’s return to the Blaugranas could have meant a huge boost in the right-left back, Hansi Flick prefers to bet for the young talent, trusting on Eric Garcia, Gerard Martin and Jofre Torrents as backups for Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde. Nonetheless, Cancelo still holds a huge interest for European sides due to his consistency along the years and his key role with Portugal ahead the 2026 World Cup.

As reported by Agencia EFE, Joao Cancelo made strong statements in early November 2025 about his career at Al Hilal. He expressed a clear preference for his next potential move: “Obviously, I dream of returning to Europe. I have one more year left on my contract with Al Hilal, but I’m always open to new adventures… I always dream of playing for Benfica, it depends on what the future holds. I will always dream of playing for Benfica.”

João Cancelo of Team Al-Hilal FC warms up prior to the Saudi Pro League.

Joao Cancelo’s Al Hilal tenure has been marked by fitness concerns

After starring at Manchester City and Barcelona, João Cancelo joined Al Hilal, arriving as a standout performer. The Portuguese international showcased his talent with three goals and 14 assists in 45 games, thriving under coach Jorge Jesus. Despite his contributions, the 31-year-old faced recurring injuries that limited his appearances, leading new coach Simone Inzaghi to move on from him.

During the 2024–25 season, Cancelo missed 11 matches due to a leg injury and a torn femur, but he still earned a starting spot through his strong performances. However, a muscle tear and thigh injury sidelined him at the beginning of the 2025–26 season, pushing Coach Simone Inzaghi to assemble a competitive roster that did not include the Portuguese star, with the foreign player spots already filled by the arrivals of Darwin Nuñez and Theo Hernandez.

Although João Cancelo is keen on returning to Benfica, the Portuguese club has yet to make any move towards a deal. A six-month loan, however, remains a viable option. Meanwhile, Premier League teams may also enter the race for his signature, setting the stage for a fascinating January 2026 transfer market, as Cancelo is certainly expected to depart Al Hilal.