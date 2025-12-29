Trending topics:
Africa Cup of Nations
How to watch Zambia vs Morocco in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Ayoub El Kaabi of Morocco
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Zambia vs Morocco on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Zambia vs Morocco
WHAT 2025 Africa Cup of Nations
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Monday, December 29, 2025
WHERE Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect
Match Overview

Group A wraps up with a high-stakes showdown that should deliver plenty of drama, as Morocco and Zambia enter with very different levels of urgency. Morocco sit on four points and are all but assured a spot in the knockout stage, with even a draw likely enough to see them through, though three points would secure first place and remove any doubt.

A defeat, however, would force them to rely on results elsewhere, adding extra incentive to push for a win. Zambia, meanwhile, are in must-win territory, knowing that anything less than a victory would severely damage their qualification hopes, setting the stage for an intense clash between a confident contender and a side fighting to keep its tournament alive.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Zambia vs Morocco and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
