Barcelona near La Liga title: Can they clinch it against Real Madrid in El Clasico?

Barcelona are not slowing down their dominant run in La Liga and are getting closer to securing the trophy for the second consecutive year. That makes it not only likely but very possible that they could clinch the title during El Clasico against Real Madrid, which will be played in just two weeks.

This Saturday, Hansi Flick’s side secured their ninth consecutive victory in the Spanish league with a 2-0 win over Getafe, thanks to goals from Fermin Lopez and Marcus Rashford. The result allowed them to extend their lead even further over Real Madrid, who had drawn 1-1 against Real Betis on Friday.

Barcelona now sit at the top of the La Liga standings with 85 points, 11 more than Real Madrid. It is a gap that is nearly impossible to overcome, with only five matches remaining in the season — meaning 15 points still up for grabs.

Under this scenario, Barcelona could be crowned Spanish champions as soon as May 3. A day earlier, they will visit Osasuna and, if they secure a win, they would hold a 14-point lead over Real Madrid. Los Blancos would then have no option but to defeat Espanyol on Sunday or they would no longer be able to catch their rivals.

Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona.

A Barcelona title celebration in El Clasico is possible

If Barcelona do not manage to secure the La Liga title next weekend, the decision could be delayed by another week. That would coincide with El Clasico on Matchday 35, set to be played at Camp Nou on Sunday, May 10.

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In that scenario, Barcelona would take the field knowing that a win over Real Madrid would crown them La Liga champions for the 2025-26 season. In other words, not only would they claim the title, but they could also celebrate it against their biggest rivals, adding an extra layer of significance.

Who has won more La Liga titles?

With this season’s trophy nearly secured, Barcelona are closing in on their 29th La Liga title, dating back to their first in 1929. That would keep them in second place on the all-time list, well ahead of third-place Atletico Madrid, who have 11.

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However, the top spot remains firmly in Real Madrid’s hands. They are the most successful club in La Liga history with 36 titles since 1932, with the most recent coming in 2024. They also hold the record for most consecutive titles, having won five in a row on two occasions (between 1961 and 1967, and again between 1986 and 1990).

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That said, recent trends have favored Barcelona. Since the start of the century, they have won half of all La Liga titles (13, including this year’s likely triumph). That run has helped them close the gap on Real Madrid, who have won nine league titles since 2000.