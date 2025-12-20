Report: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal teammate eyed by Manchester United ahead of January transfer window

In just a few days, the transfer window will open across Europe’s top leagues, allowing clubs to strengthen their squads for the decisive stretch of the season. Manchester United have that goal in mind and are said to be interested in a Portugal international who plays alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Manchester United are monitoring Al Hilal’s Ruben Neves,” The Guardian reported on Saturday. The possibility aligns with recent rumors suggesting the Red Devils are looking to reshape their midfield, amid speculation over the potential departures of stars such as Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, and Mason Mount.

“Amorim’s preference is to sign players with Premier League experience,” the report added. In that sense, Neves fits the profile perfectly given his extensive spell with Wolverhampton between 2017 and 2023. During his time with the English club, he made 253 appearances and scored 30 goals.

Those performances helped establish him as an important figure for the Portugal national team, alongside stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Rafael Leao. Ruben Neves competed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as well as Euro 2021 and Euro 2024, and won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

Ruben Neves playing for Al Hilal.

A potential obstacle to Ruben Neves joining Manchester United

In the summer of 2023, Ruben Neves was part of the first major wave of players to leave Europe for the Saudi Pro League, following in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps. He signed a three-year contract with Al Hilal that runs through the end of the 2025–26 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Bruno Fernandes’ Manchester United set to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for an elite Premier League winger

After the World Cup, Neves will become a free agent and will be able to choose his next club without negotiating with Al Hilal. However, Manchester United’s pursuit is more urgent, as the club is aiming to add reinforcements this winter. In that context, money becomes a decisive factor in any negotiations.

“Neves, who is 28 and out of contract at the end of the season, would cost about £20m,” The Guardian added. That figure—roughly $26.5 million—would come on top of the player’s high salary, reported to be around £350,000 per week (approximately $460,000). It represents a significant investment for a player who could be signed on a free transfer in just six months.

Other midfield targets for Manchester United

Speculation surrounding Ruben Neves is joined by interest in another former Premier League midfielder currently playing outside England: Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher. “He is valued at about €40m–€50m by the Spanish club, whose preference is a sale, whereas United would rather sign him on loan,” The Guardian explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Premier League 2025 TV Schedule USA and Streaming Links

A third midfield option is Tyler Adams. The American midfielder has impressed with Bournemouth and has also become a key figure for the USMNT under coach Mauricio Pochettino. However, a recent injury makes Adams an unlikely option for the January transfer market.