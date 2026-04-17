Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti pinpoints key problem behind Italy’s 2026 World Cup qualification disaster

The shadows of failure have once again fallen over a proud soccer nation such as Italy, and even current Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti has felt compelled to speak. As the dust settles on another painful World Cup qualification collapse, the voice of one of the game’s most respected figures has cut through the noise.

For a country that once defined defensive excellence, the latest setback has triggered deep reflection. The Azzurri now face a long road back, while the domestic league continues to search for answers in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

Italy’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup marks a third consecutive absence, an unprecedented fall for a four-time champion. The defeat in the play-off final against Bosnia-Herzegovina has led to sweeping changes, including resignations at federation level and a reset within the national setup.

The consequences were immediate and severe, with Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina stepping down, followed by the departure of Gianluigi Buffon from his role and the exit of coach Gennaro Gattuso. The collapse has left the national team searching for identity and direction ahead of the Nations League campaign.

Gennaro Gattuso, former Head Coach of Italy, with his players after a game.

Ancelotti points to a lost defensive identity in modern soccer

Now, weeks after the unfortunate result, Ancelotti has offered a sharp and revealing assessment of where things have gone wrong. Speaking candidly, he argued that the national game has drifted away from the principles that once made it feared across the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“[Serie A] has lost its defensive solidity,” he said, speaking to Il Giornale. “We already lack talent in other areas of the pitch, but excessive control of the tactical aspect has distorted our characteristics, those on which we have always built our history.” For Ancelotti, the issue is not isolated to individual mistakes but a wider philosophical change in how the game is played.

According to Ancelotti, the influence of modern soccer trends has played a significant role in this decline. Italian teams have increasingly embraced high pressing systems and man-to-man marking, approaches that carry risk when not executed perfectly. “I saw games with many goals… but too many goals also means too many mistakes, from goalkeepers and defenders,” he explained. “The so-called high pressure… involves constant risks.”

Gianluigi Donnarumma of Italy shows his dejection after the game against Bosnia & Herzegovina..

Advertisement

Advertisement

No more Maradonas, Ronaldos, and Ronaldinhos in Serie A

Ancelotti also touched on the changing dynamics of the transfer market, where Italy no longer holds the same appeal it once did. The league that attracted legends from around the world has seen its global influence diminish. “Great foreign players no longer come to Italy.”

David Beckham and Ronaldinho of Milan celebrate

He recalled legendary names such as Diego Maradona, Ronaldo Nazario, Michel Platini, and Ronaldinho, asking: “Where do young Italian players learn from?” For the 66-year-old tactician, the absence of such figures has reduced the league’s ability to develop elite talent.

Advertisement